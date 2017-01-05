10 beautiful hallway ideas that will amaze your guests

Creating a home entrance that really wows guests can seem like a tricky task, especially when you want to retain the functionality of the space.
So, we observed what some of the top interior designers have been doing for their clients and discovered some of their top secrets! The best part is that none of these ideas will break the bank, but they will all add serious style points, creating a hallway that will genuinely stun your guests.
If you've been meaning to upgrade your hallway for a while, take a look at these fab design and see which might suit your home!
You can choose from any retro furniture, accessories or style accents, but a retro sideboard works best for creating an amazing hallway.
You can go the extra mile and give your retro furniture a coat of bright paint which, as you can see here, looks incredible!
A hallway is a room, so who says you can't make it as cosy as any other space?
Installing some beautiful, comfortable armchairs is a natural choice as they also add extra functionality. Imagine how much less of a chore putting your shoes on would be!
Nothing works quite as well as multiple levels when you're trying to add some drama to a space. If you can, install some steps that lead up to your hallway and finish them with stunning tiles or even natural wood.
Outdoor lighting will also be key, so how about illuminating the steps?
Hallways can really benefit from some brazen colour. The only question is, how bold and daring do you feel?
From jewel tones to neon, every hue can add serious style and beauty to what is often just a transitional area. We don't know about you, but we really love this green!
Anyone visiting your home wants to know who you are and what you're about, so we think creating an engaging gallery wall in your hallway is a great way to liven up the space and make it far more interactive.
From travel memorabilia to art, it can all look good.
Every room in your home can benefit from some serious statement lighting and, in the case of your hallway, it's a move that will always impress guests.
Think of it this way; your hallway is the first impression your interior makes and something large and dramatic would really capture people's attention!
Hallways are a functional area that need to act as efficient shoe, coat and bag storage areas, as well as transitional spaces, so installing beautiful storage systems will be a winner.
We love this combination of cubbyholes and wall hooks as it makes the wall so multifunctional.
Nothing cheers up a hallway quite like huge bouquets of fresh flowers.
Add to this the great smell that greets you and your guests as you walk through the door, and we're sure you'll agree that adding flowers to your weekly grocery shop is a worthwhile investment.
Less can be more, so for a hallway that oozes natural sophistication and class, a more minimalist décor style can be immensely effective.
Stick to the basics, such as a small side table, a pair of lamps and a mirror, and your interior elegance will speak volumes without you ever saying a word.
For a hallway that feels really well put together, using symmetrical decoration is a fantastically easy yet effective approach.
A small sofa, a pair of pictures and perfectly spaced lights work wonderfully well and will have guests assuming your entire home is as classy as that one small space!
For extra hallway inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 12 hallways to make you say
Why didn't I think of that?!.