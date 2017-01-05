Renovating a terrible flat

We love a dramatic home transformation as it fills us with inspiration and today we have a real treat for you.

Grubby, ramshackle and outdated, the way this flat used to look was simply horrific but, with the help of a talented interior designer, it's been totally overhauled to become the epitome of sleek, clean and fresh modern home design.

We can't even begin to tell you how dramatic the transformation is, so let's take a look and let the pictures speak for themselves. We give you fair warning though, the before pictures might give you nightmares!