Renovating a terrible flat

We love a dramatic home transformation as it fills us with inspiration and today we have a real treat for you.
Grubby, ramshackle and outdated, the way this flat used to look was simply horrific but, with the help of a talented interior designer, it's been totally overhauled to become the epitome of sleek, clean and fresh modern home design.
We can't even begin to tell you how dramatic the transformation is, so let's take a look and let the pictures speak for themselves. We give you fair warning though, the before pictures might give you nightmares!
Is this even a kitchen? It's so confusing, dirty and horrific that we're struggling to see how this was ever a usable room.
All the wall tiles create such an old-fashioned vibe, then you add in a not fit for purpose set of cabinets and it's a disaster zone!
How on earth does this space look so good now? It erases the memory of what was there before and now looks so light, bright and beautiful.
A light well streams natural light into the room an,d with modern white cabinets and a bold red worktop, it's incredible! The uncluttered look maintains the contemporary feel and we are in awe.
We don't think it's fair to call this a patio. It might technically be one, but the tiles, debris and clutter have made it a wasted space that would feel like a nightmare to tackle.
We don't think we'd have strength, especially after that kitchen!
Well, hello gorgeous patio! It's amazing what a more neutral floor and some simple white walls will do.
Adding plants grounds the space and what a handy little spot this is for drying laundry. You could even put a bistro table and chairs set out here.
Dear oh dear! That awful flecked floor that permeates the whole home really comes into its own in this living room, especially when combined with old-fashioned furniture and terrible lighting.
Wooden ceiling trim, terrible art and a bad layout compounds the horror show.
Part of an open-plan space that joins with a dining area and the newly renovated kitchen, we love how the red we've already seen on the worktop makes another appearance with this swish sofa set.
Unfussy, space-savvy and eye-catching, these red seats look great against the white walls and pale wooden flooring.
Stand in the living room and you can enjoy this view of a wonderful dining area that seamlessly joins to the kitchen.
The way this large space has been divided up is ingenious and without that awful flecked flooring, there's a real flow to the room that feels elegant and natural.
What can we say about this bedroom? It's dark, dingy and horribly decorated in a pale pistachio tone that simply sucks any positive energy from the space.
And are those polystyrene ceiling tiles? And what is with that fly catcher light and hideous space-draining wardrobe?
This bedroom transformation is almost more shocking than the kitchen revamp and we adore this new look.
The room feels far larger thanks to built-in wardrobe, whilst a chic white and grey colour scheme (combined with recessed spotlights) makes for a very modern but cosy bedroom.
For goodness sake! We thought the kitchen and patio were going to be the worst parts but then we stumble on this utter nightmare of a bathroom.
The busy tiles are way too much, the mirror is rancid and with old-fashioned suite items as well, this is a horror show that belongs in history's rubbish bin.
What a change! With classy wood cladding and simple yet effective storage, this bathroom has become a modern masterpiece that screams of relaxation.
By installing a clear shower curtain, nothing breaks up the sleek colour scheme and trendy ceiling lighting is the icing on the cake.
