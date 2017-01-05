15 ideas for improving your gross bathroom ASAP

A naff bathroom can really take its toll on you, especially if you don't have the time or funds to undertake a total overhaul. But fear not, as we've found some super ways to up the style factor of a tired bathroom without breaking the bank!

Bathroom designers are fantastic for taking the responsibility of dreaming up a suitable scheme away from you, but even they like to use a few easy tips and tricks to give you a better bathroom temporarily, until you can afford a remodel.

Don't think of these ideas as stopgaps. See them as tried and tested ways to get more enjoyment from your space, before you go all out and instigate a redesign!