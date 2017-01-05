Your browser is out-of-date.

15 ideas for improving your gross bathroom ASAP

press profile homify
A Casa do Arco, Alma Braguesa Furniture
A naff bathroom can really take its toll on you, especially if you don't have the time or funds to undertake a total overhaul. But fear not, as we've found some super ways to up the style factor of a tired bathroom without breaking the bank! 

Bathroom designers are fantastic for taking the responsibility of dreaming up a suitable scheme away from you, but even they like to use a few easy tips and tricks to give you a better bathroom temporarily, until you can afford a remodel. 

Don't think of these ideas as stopgaps. See them as tried and tested ways to get more enjoyment from your space, before you go all out and instigate a redesign!

1. Give it a deep clean

A Casa do Arco, Alma Braguesa Furniture
Alma Braguesa Furniture
Alma Braguesa Furniture

Simple yet effective, carrying out a really deep clean in your bathroom will have it sparkling and looking a million bucks in no time. 

While you're at it, consdier adding some beautifully scented room diffusers and candles!

2. Update your tiles

Fontanelle, Arcostudios
Arcostudios
Arcostudios

We love this bathroom as it shows what a huge impact small mosaic tiles can have. Even if you just re-tile a shower cubicle or create a new splashback, they'll liven the whole room up without costing you too much!

3. Appreciate your towels

ArcKid
ArcKid
ArcKid

New towels will always zing up a tired bathroom, but their impact will be minimal if you're hanging them on outdated rails. It's quick, easy and cheap to add more contemporary additions, so get to it!

4. Declutter the space

Badsanierung, Höltkemeier InnenArchitektur
Höltkemeier InnenArchitektur
Höltkemeier InnenArchitektur

If your space is a haven of hairbrushes, rubbish and toiletries, you need to get to grips with some new bathroom storage and sensibly-sized bins. 

Grab an under-sink cupboard and mount a bin inside a door for a sleek look.

5. Get serious about hardware

Badezimmer, Strotmann Innenausbau GmbH
Strotmann Innenausbau GmbH
Strotmann Innenausbau GmbH

Old, crusty taps are the worst thing about an old-fashioned bathroom as they just never look clean. Invest in new, shiny hardware and regularly descale it to keep it looking fresh and your bathroom will look transformed.

6. Out with the old

Home Staging Nordic-Retrò, Venduta a Prima Vista
Venduta a Prima Vista
Venduta a Prima Vista

Heated towel rails are fantastic for numerous reasons but mostly because they look great, feel modern and keep your towels dry and ready to use. 

Swap out a naff bathroom radiator for one and everyone will think you've fitted a whole new bathroom!

7. Create the illusion

24평 아파트 내부 인테리어, STORY ON INTERIOR
STORY ON INTERIOR
STORY ON INTERIOR

Elegance is such a key factor for a successful home interior, which includes your bathroom.

Instead of having bar soap, invest in some fancy looking (but cheap) dispensers and use liquid soap and hand cream. So upmarket and you won't have to clean soap scum again!

8. Liven things up

Bath - Before Replace Your Bathroom
Replace Your Bathroom
Replace Your Bathroom

We all sing in the shower, so why not install a bathroom radio that's waterproof and has bluetooth functionality that will stream all your favourite music while you get clean? 

You'll be too busy being Beyonce to notice an old-fashioned bathroom!

9. Inject some colour

BEFORE Bhavin Taylor Design
Bhavin Taylor Design
Bhavin Taylor Design

Boring shower screens and curtains can really compound a dull as dishwater bathroom, so why not mix things up a little and install something more colourful and fun? 

You could even add decals to a screen, which takes seconds!

10. Light it up

Casa GC55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Dim lighting makes an already lacklustre bathroom look even worse, so swap out your bulb for something brighter. This will make a big impact on its own but for even more oomph, swap out your light fixture for something a little more funky!

11. Get creative.

From Valencia With Design, Yonoh
Yonoh
Yonoh

The only thing worse than an old-fashioned bathroom is a small, old-fashioned bathroom. Everything feels so much more difficult and trying, but not if you get a little creative.

Installing hanging storage for each member of the family will add a fun feature and increase the practicality and tidiness of the room.

12. Carve out your own niche

Fugenloses Bad mit Beton Cirè, Penthouse Köln, Einwandfrei - innovative Malerarbeiten oHG
Einwandfrei—innovative Malerarbeiten oHG
Einwandfrei - innovative Malerarbeiten oHG

We actually mean this literally, as wall niches are such hot news at the moment! Perfect for stowing shampoo, conditioner and other toiletries, they look great and only use dead space. 

If you have the requisite skills, some lighting would be fantastic!

13. Add some greenery

Natural bathroom Custom Media
Custom Media
Custom Media

Installing moisture-loving plants in your bathroom will transform it into a far more natural and organic space that has a life of its own. Try to add a few to really benefit from the look.

14. Make it more luxurious

BEFORE homify
homify
homify

Your bathroom shouldn't be a room that you hate the thought of spending time in, so make it more welcoming. Add a comfortable neck pillow to your bath, invest in sweet-smelling bubble bath and get a deep pile bath mat. 

It's the little things that make a big difference!

15. Unleash your artistic side

Cubic Bathroom, Arreda Progetta di Alice Bambini
Arreda Progetta di Alice Bambini

Arreda Progetta di Alice Bambini
Arreda Progetta di Alice Bambini
Arreda Progetta di Alice Bambini

If you can't afford to replace anything in your bathroom right now, why not grab some tester pots from your local DIY store and simply paint your storage units? 

Mix and match the hues for a striking look and don't forget to mask off the edges for a crisp and professional finish!

For more bathroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 20 beautiful bathrooms where wood is the star.

10 tricks to save you money when building a house
Which ideas would make your bathroom more bearable?

