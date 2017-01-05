15 ideas for improving your gross bathroom ASAP

A naff bathroom can really take its toll on you, especially if you don't have the time or funds to undertake a total overhaul. But fear not, as we've found some super ways to up the style factor of a tired bathroom without breaking the bank!
Bathroom designers are fantastic for taking the responsibility of dreaming up a suitable scheme away from you, but even they like to use a few easy tips and tricks to give you a better bathroom temporarily, until you can afford a remodel.
Don't think of these ideas as stopgaps. See them as tried and tested ways to get more enjoyment from your space, before you go all out and instigate a redesign!
Simple yet effective, carrying out a really deep clean in your bathroom will have it sparkling and looking a million bucks in no time.
While you're at it, consdier adding some beautifully scented room diffusers and candles!
We love this bathroom as it shows what a huge impact small mosaic tiles can have. Even if you just re-tile a shower cubicle or create a new splashback, they'll liven the whole room up without costing you too much!
New towels will always zing up a tired bathroom, but their impact will be minimal if you're hanging them on outdated rails. It's quick, easy and cheap to add more contemporary additions, so get to it!
If your space is a haven of hairbrushes, rubbish and toiletries, you need to get to grips with some new bathroom storage and sensibly-sized bins.
Grab an under-sink cupboard and mount a bin inside a door for a sleek look.
Old, crusty taps are the worst thing about an old-fashioned bathroom as they just never look clean. Invest in new, shiny hardware and regularly descale it to keep it looking fresh and your bathroom will look transformed.
Heated towel rails are fantastic for numerous reasons but mostly because they look great, feel modern and keep your towels dry and ready to use.
Swap out a naff bathroom radiator for one and everyone will think you've fitted a whole new bathroom!
Elegance is such a key factor for a successful home interior, which includes your bathroom.
Instead of having bar soap, invest in some fancy looking (but cheap) dispensers and use liquid soap and hand cream. So upmarket and you won't have to clean soap scum again!
We all sing in the shower, so why not install a bathroom radio that's waterproof and has bluetooth functionality that will stream all your favourite music while you get clean?
You'll be too busy being Beyonce to notice an old-fashioned bathroom!
Boring shower screens and curtains can really compound a dull as dishwater bathroom, so why not mix things up a little and install something more colourful and fun?
You could even add decals to a screen, which takes seconds!
Dim lighting makes an already lacklustre bathroom look even worse, so swap out your bulb for something brighter. This will make a big impact on its own but for even more oomph, swap out your light fixture for something a little more funky!
The only thing worse than an old-fashioned bathroom is a small, old-fashioned bathroom. Everything feels so much more difficult and trying, but not if you get a little creative.
Installing hanging storage for each member of the family will add a fun feature and increase the practicality and tidiness of the room.
We actually mean this literally, as wall niches are such hot news at the moment! Perfect for stowing shampoo, conditioner and other toiletries, they look great and only use dead space.
If you have the requisite skills, some lighting would be fantastic!
Installing moisture-loving plants in your bathroom will transform it into a far more natural and organic space that has a life of its own. Try to add a few to really benefit from the look.
Your bathroom shouldn't be a room that you hate the thought of spending time in, so make it more welcoming. Add a comfortable neck pillow to your bath, invest in sweet-smelling bubble bath and get a deep pile bath mat.
It's the little things that make a big difference!
If you can't afford to replace anything in your bathroom right now, why not grab some tester pots from your local DIY store and simply paint your storage units?
Mix and match the hues for a striking look and don't forget to mask off the edges for a crisp and professional finish!
For more bathroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 20 beautiful bathrooms where wood is the star.