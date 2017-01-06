5 clever ways to separate your kitchen from other rooms

When you've embraced a more open-plan scheme in your home design, you might live with it for a while and then long for a little bit of segregation, especially in terms of your kitchen. So, we found some great ways for you to get just that!

You don't want to start adding walls back in, so take a look at how talented interior designers get around this taxing issue by using a host of clever techniques.

Come with us now as we fill you in on all the tricks for sectioning off your kitchen and see which would look and feel right in your home.