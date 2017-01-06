Your browser is out-of-date.

10 chic home ideas you can copy surprisingly cheaply

homify Scandinavian style kitchen
Making your home look that bit more put together and special can simply be a case of adopting a few chic interior design motifs that you've seen elsewhere. However, when you want to upgrade your home without remortgaging, you might find yourself at a loss for impactful ideas. 

Well, that's why we're here with a host of fantastic ways you can get the interior designer look for less! We've been paying attention and spotted some recurring themes, so take a look at our top suggestions for adding style to your home on a budget and see which you fancy trying.

We promise the results will be incredible!

1. Create a balanced palette

homify Scandinavian style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Chic homes always seems to have been decorated with a muted, blended and perfectly balanced palette in mind. You won't normally find a bright red room nestled in amongst soft coffee and cream hues, so think about perfect harmony and decorate your home accordingly. 

If you like a little colour, check out what the new neutrals are set to be this year!

2. Install a simple and elegant master bed

THE LIVIA homify Modern style bedroom
homify

THE LIVIA

homify
homify
homify

A stylish home will never have an over the top double bed in the master suite, so pare things back and step away from the gold bedstead! 

Think about clean lines and handy storage that will help you to maintain a clutter-free room. We love this idea, which sees a storage locker up on the wall, above the bed.

3. Experiment with a little extravagance

Design, PLOTCREATIVE Interior Design Ltd PLOTCREATIVE Interior Design Ltd Modern bars & clubs Commercial Spaces
PLOTCREATIVE Interior Design Ltd

PLOTCREATIVE Interior Design Ltd
PLOTCREATIVE Interior Design Ltd
PLOTCREATIVE Interior Design Ltd

You don't want everything in your home to be super mellow and understated, do you? 

In that case, pick a room to experiment with some opulence. We think a dining room is the perfect choice as you can go wild with the chairs you choose for your table or the lighting hanging above it.

4. Create a tropical paradise

Guest Lounge Oui3 International Limited Colonial style houses
Oui3 International Limited

Guest Lounge

Oui3 International Limited
Oui3 International Limited
Oui3 International Limited

Themed homes can sometimes miss the mark in terms of chic décor, but you'd have to work pretty hard to get a tropical look wrong! Rustic artwork, huge indoor plants and rich jewel tones are key for this look and combine them together and you have something beautiful, stylish and timeless. 

What could be more chic than that?

5. Embrace a simple yet functional layout

Ocean One | Lei Yue Mun | Hong Kong , Nelson W Design Nelson W Design Classic style dining room
Nelson W Design

Nelson W Design
Nelson W Design
Nelson W Design

In basic terms, a chic interior can just be a simply and practically laid out one, so step back and think about what would make sense and where. 

Corners make fantastic dining areas and large furniture pieces should be pushed back against walls to open up the central space. Other than that, the choice is yours!

6. Make your kitchen amazing

homify Scandinavian style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

You might be thinking that overhauling a kitchen is going to cost you thousands, but we aren't talking about anything quite so drastic.

If your cabinets are a little old and tatty, simply get new doors for them and strive to keep your surfaces clear and uncluttered. You won't believe the difference!

7. Add colour and energy

homify Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

A chic home doesn't have to be neutral and colour-free if you don't want it to be. In fact, rich, luxe colours can actually be exceptionally elegant and opulent, adding such energy and fun into your home.

A few accent cushions and rugs are all you need to create a vivid space, but don't forget to consider outdoor spaces. That way you can keep the house a little more neutral.

8. Make a cosy country retreat

CASTELLDEFELS, HOUSE HABITAT HOUSE HABITAT
HOUSE HABITAT

HOUSE HABITAT
HOUSE HABITAT
HOUSE HABITAT

Country styling is phenomenal and makes any home look and feel more cosy and snug, but you don't need to start ripping out fireplaces and adding woodburners to capture the chic country style. 

Some simple patchwork quilts (which you can make yourself if you have the time) and white walls are key motifs that will do all the hard work for you!

9. Make your entrance hall sing

Квартира в Москве 100м2 (дизайнер Мария Соловьёва-Сосновик), Фотограф Анна Киселева Фотограф Анна Киселева Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Фотограф Анна Киселева

Фотограф Анна Киселева
Фотограф Анна Киселева
Фотограф Анна Киселева

Chic homes never overlook their hallway as they see them as another space that can be decorated to perfection to create a look, a feeling, or a vibe. 

Follow suit in your hallway by adding some colour, statement flooring or unusual furniture. If none of these ideas appeal to you, how about painting the reverse side of your front door? It's set to be a popular trend for 2017!

10. Opt for modern sophistication

homify Minimalist living room White
homify

homify
homify
homify

When all else fails and you're desperate to make your home look and feel more chic, reach for the art! You don't even need to buy expensive art, as you'd be shocked at what you can manage yourself. 

Hang canvases you love (it's your home, after all!) and leave the rest of the walls fairly bare for a stylish gallery look.

For more chic home ideas, take a look at this Ideabook: 15 stylish entrance ideas we suggest you copy.

Which of these ideas are you tempted to try?

