10 chic home ideas you can copy surprisingly cheaply

Making your home look that bit more put together and special can simply be a case of adopting a few chic interior design motifs that you've seen elsewhere. However, when you want to upgrade your home without remortgaging, you might find yourself at a loss for impactful ideas.
Well, that's why we're here with a host of fantastic ways you can get the interior designer look for less! We've been paying attention and spotted some recurring themes, so take a look at our top suggestions for adding style to your home on a budget and see which you fancy trying.
We promise the results will be incredible!
Chic homes always seems to have been decorated with a muted, blended and perfectly balanced palette in mind. You won't normally find a bright red room nestled in amongst soft coffee and cream hues, so think about perfect harmony and decorate your home accordingly.
If you like a little colour, check out what the new neutrals are set to be this year!
A stylish home will never have an over the top double bed in the master suite, so pare things back and step away from the gold bedstead!
Think about clean lines and handy storage that will help you to maintain a clutter-free room. We love this idea, which sees a storage locker up on the wall, above the bed.
You don't want everything in your home to be super mellow and understated, do you?
In that case, pick a room to experiment with some opulence. We think a dining room is the perfect choice as you can go wild with the chairs you choose for your table or the lighting hanging above it.
Themed homes can sometimes miss the mark in terms of chic décor, but you'd have to work pretty hard to get a tropical look wrong! Rustic artwork, huge indoor plants and rich jewel tones are key for this look and combine them together and you have something beautiful, stylish and timeless.
What could be more chic than that?
In basic terms, a chic interior can just be a simply and practically laid out one, so step back and think about what would make sense and where.
Corners make fantastic dining areas and large furniture pieces should be pushed back against walls to open up the central space. Other than that, the choice is yours!
You might be thinking that overhauling a kitchen is going to cost you thousands, but we aren't talking about anything quite so drastic.
If your cabinets are a little old and tatty, simply get new doors for them and strive to keep your surfaces clear and uncluttered. You won't believe the difference!
A chic home doesn't have to be neutral and colour-free if you don't want it to be. In fact, rich, luxe colours can actually be exceptionally elegant and opulent, adding such energy and fun into your home.
A few accent cushions and rugs are all you need to create a vivid space, but don't forget to consider outdoor spaces. That way you can keep the house a little more neutral.
Country styling is phenomenal and makes any home look and feel more cosy and snug, but you don't need to start ripping out fireplaces and adding woodburners to capture the chic country style.
Some simple patchwork quilts (which you can make yourself if you have the time) and white walls are key motifs that will do all the hard work for you!
Chic homes never overlook their hallway as they see them as another space that can be decorated to perfection to create a look, a feeling, or a vibe.
Follow suit in your hallway by adding some colour, statement flooring or unusual furniture. If none of these ideas appeal to you, how about painting the reverse side of your front door? It's set to be a popular trend for 2017!
When all else fails and you're desperate to make your home look and feel more chic, reach for the art! You don't even need to buy expensive art, as you'd be shocked at what you can manage yourself.
Hang canvases you love (it's your home, after all!) and leave the rest of the walls fairly bare for a stylish gallery look.
For more chic home ideas, take a look at this Ideabook: 15 stylish entrance ideas we suggest you copy.