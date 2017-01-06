10 chic home ideas you can copy surprisingly cheaply

Making your home look that bit more put together and special can simply be a case of adopting a few chic interior design motifs that you've seen elsewhere. However, when you want to upgrade your home without remortgaging, you might find yourself at a loss for impactful ideas.

Well, that's why we're here with a host of fantastic ways you can get the interior designer look for less! We've been paying attention and spotted some recurring themes, so take a look at our top suggestions for adding style to your home on a budget and see which you fancy trying.

We promise the results will be incredible!