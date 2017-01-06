Your browser is out-of-date.

This family built their terrace (and it turns out great!)

press profile homify
Taras drewniany w Cigacicach wykonany z drewna Bangkirai.
When you see how beautiful this wraparound terrace looks, you'll be running outside to start planning your own. But before you do that, let us walk you through the process of this build. 

Patio professionals will be able to design and install you something amazing in what feels like mere minutes, but if you fancy having a go at building your own terrace, you need to know what happens, when and how you tackle certain issues. 

With that in mind, we're going to introduce the home improvement project and then order the pictures to demonstrate how the process works. So, grab a cuppa and a sketch book and let's start designing your terrace once you've gotten to grips with how they're built!

1. Marking out the size and shape

Taras drewniany w Cigacicach wykonany z drewna Bangkirai.
PHU Bortnowski

PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski

Naturally, the first thing you need to do when tackling a terrace build is mark out the size and shape that you want. Using struts, you can create the basic shape and then start turning your attention to things such as the foundation pad. 

Remember, measure twice, cut once and have a solid design in mind!

2. Ground preparation

Taras drewniany w Cigacicach wykonany z drewna Bangkirai.
PHU Bortnowski

PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski

Prep the ground to make sure you have a level surface to start with.

3. Add stones

Taras drewniany w Cigacicach wykonany z drewna Bangkirai.
PHU Bortnowski

PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski

Add stones for ballast and strength, as well as waterproof membrane weighing down.

4. ​Pour the concrete pad

Taras drewniany w Cigacicach wykonany z drewna Bangkirai.
PHU Bortnowski

PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski

Pour the concrete pad, tamp and leave it to fully set. Don't be tempted to remove the shuttering too soon!

5. Steps

Taras drewniany w Cigacicach wykonany z drewna Bangkirai.
PHU Bortnowski

PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski

Add in your steps next, so they dry with the pad.

6. Marking out

Taras drewniany w Cigacicach wykonany z drewna Bangkirai.
PHU Bortnowski

PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski

Mark out exactly where the decking will go and lay size markers.

7. Start laying

Taras drewniany w Cigacicach wykonany z drewna Bangkirai.
PHU Bortnowski

PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski

Start adding the decking wood and try to lay full lengths wherever possible.

8. Trim the edges

Taras drewniany w Cigacicach wykonany z drewna Bangkirai.
PHU Bortnowski

PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski

With the wood laid, trim the edge with a track saw for a perfect finish.

9. Perfect look

Taras drewniany w Cigacicach wykonany z drewna Bangkirai.
PHU Bortnowski

PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski

Your edges should look this perfect if you use a track saw properly.

10. Building the steps

Taras drewniany w Cigacicach wykonany z drewna Bangkirai.
PHU Bortnowski

PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski

Next comes adding matching wood to the steps for a neat finish. Follow the lines of the other strips.

11. More edge trimming

Taras drewniany w Cigacicach wykonany z drewna Bangkirai.
PHU Bortnowski

PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski

Use the track saw to get an equally neat edge.

12. Wraparound

Taras drewniany w Cigacicach wykonany z drewna Bangkirai.
PHU Bortnowski

PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski

With the main section complete, start on the wraparound element.

13. Weatherproofing

Taras drewniany w Cigacicach wykonany z drewna Bangkirai.
PHU Bortnowski

PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski

Treat the wood so it's weatherproof.

14. Plant life

Taras drewniany w Cigacicach wykonany z drewna Bangkirai.
PHU Bortnowski

PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski

Add some chic planters to mask any untidy corner areas.

15. Lining up

Taras drewniany w Cigacicach wykonany z drewna Bangkirai.
PHU Bortnowski

PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski

Check that all your wooden decking strips marry up perfectly.

16. Building plant borders

Taras drewniany w Cigacicach wykonany z drewna Bangkirai.
PHU Bortnowski

PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski

Use suitable materials to create side plant borders. Stone works well with wood.

17. Add furniture and enjoy!

Taras drewniany w Cigacicach wykonany z drewna Bangkirai.
PHU Bortnowski

PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski
PHU Bortnowski

If you love the look of this terrace, check out this Ideabook next: This family turn their wasted garden into classy decking.

​This old-fashioned home gets modern!
Would you love to tackle a similar project?

