This family built their terrace (and it turns out great!)

Naturally, the first thing you need to do when tackling a terrace build is mark out the size and shape that you want. Using struts, you can create the basic shape and then start turning your attention to things such as the foundation pad.
Remember, measure twice, cut once and have a solid design in mind!
Prep the ground to make sure you have a level surface to start with.
Add stones for ballast and strength, as well as waterproof membrane weighing down.
Pour the concrete pad, tamp and leave it to fully set. Don't be tempted to remove the shuttering too soon!
Add in your steps next, so they dry with the pad.
Mark out exactly where the decking will go and lay size markers.
Start adding the decking wood and try to lay full lengths wherever possible.
With the wood laid, trim the edge with a track saw for a perfect finish.
Your edges should look this perfect if you use a track saw properly.
Next comes adding matching wood to the steps for a neat finish. Follow the lines of the other strips.
Use the track saw to get an equally neat edge.
With the main section complete, start on the wraparound element.
Treat the wood so it's weatherproof.
Add some chic planters to mask any untidy corner areas.
Check that all your wooden decking strips marry up perfectly.
Use suitable materials to create side plant borders. Stone works well with wood.
