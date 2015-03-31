Guest bathroom essentials

We've all been there; travelling all day and night, on buses, taxis, planes, trains or a long walk dragging our luggage through the streets, just wanting to dump it all and finally arrive at our destination. Once inside, and when all the hellos and hugs are out of the way, the next thing you want is to have a shower, maybe brush your teeth, and simply freshen up. There is no better feeling walking into a clean and fresh bathroom, inviting you to in to help shake off the jetlag, and get on with your holiday.

If you have a guest bathroom in your house, and will soon be welcoming guests into your home for a visit, take the time to make it look, smell and feel as fresh as can be, and ensure your guests will feel revitalised and relaxed; feeling like they are in a home away from home. It won't take long to get your bathroom up to scratch, and by implementing these simple additions, you will realise it's the finer details that make the biggest difference.