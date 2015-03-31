Guest bathroom essentials

We've all been there; travelling all day and night, on buses, taxis, planes, trains or a long walk dragging our luggage through the streets, just wanting to dump it all and finally arrive at our destination. Once inside, and when all the hellos and hugs are out of the way, the next thing you want is to have a shower, maybe brush your teeth, and simply freshen up. There is no better feeling walking into a clean and fresh bathroom, inviting you to in to help shake off the jetlag, and get on with your holiday.
If you have a guest bathroom in your house, and will soon be welcoming guests into your home for a visit, take the time to make it look, smell and feel as fresh as can be, and ensure your guests will feel revitalised and relaxed; feeling like they are in a home away from home. It won't take long to get your bathroom up to scratch, and by implementing these simple additions, you will realise it's the finer details that make the biggest difference.
The first thing your guests are likely to want once arriving is a shower, especially if they have travelled a long distance. Fresh towels presented nicely will also have you guests feeling more than welcome, especially if robes and slippers are also on offer.
Stocking your guest bathroom full of soaps, scrubs, cleansers and oils is guaranteed to bring cheer to your guests, making them feel well and truly on holiday, and create a spa-like oasis for their stay.
Often, in any interior design scheme it is the little details that make all the difference and have the biggest impact. Smaller elements like scented candles and scented oil diffusers create a relaxing warmth in any bathroom.
Go over your bathroom and check for things like broken taps, dripping shower heads, find out if the toilet works fine, that all lightbulbs work, and open a window so when the scented candles start burning, they don't look like they are there to cover up a musky smell.
Once everything is taken care of, you can now rest assured your guests will have a pleasant stay, and will be more than welcoming when it is time for them to return the favour, and invite you in as a guest in their home.
