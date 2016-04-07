homify 360º: Converted Post Office with Loft Extension

A characterful, period property is often exactly what we're after when we're looking for our forever home and this converted post office certainly doesn't disappoint when it comes to original features. Quaint and typically British with a stunning Georgian façade, this home has been carefully renovated and extended by A1 Lofts & Extensions, specialists in lofts and home extensions.

Quality materials and a neutral colour scheme form the basis of the design, though there are some examples of traditional, rustic décor, and shabby-chic interiors, all of which fit in perfectly with the cosy, cottage look that manages to be contemporary whilst respecting the history and age of the house.

Let's take a closer look…