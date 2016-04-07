homify 360º: Converted Post Office with Loft Extension

A characterful, period property is often exactly what we're after when we're looking for our forever home and this converted post office certainly doesn't disappoint when it comes to original features. Quaint and typically British with a stunning Georgian façade, this home has been carefully renovated and extended by A1 Lofts & Extensions, specialists in lofts and home extensions.
Quality materials and a neutral colour scheme form the basis of the design, though there are some examples of traditional, rustic décor, and shabby-chic interiors, all of which fit in perfectly with the cosy, cottage look that manages to be contemporary whilst respecting the history and age of the house.
Let's take a closer look…
Like a postcard from times long gone, this charming façade looks like we imagine it would have decades ago. Looking at the well maintained exterior, it isn't instantly obvious that this house used to be a post office though, on closer inspection, the sheltered doorway with the plaque above are little clues to the building's previous use.
The creepers framing the doorway and the perfectly pruned bushes have an old fashioned charm that reflects a time concerned with outward displays of propriety and order. The dainty picket gate is the cherry on top of the cake, finishing off this picturesque scene.
From the rear the house is equally as charming with a clean, white façade and plenty of windows for letting in natural light. The manicured garden complements the house with it's simple and classic design. The hanging plants add a splash of colour for extra lift.
It is often difficult to work with a pitched roof, ensuring that there is enough light and space in the room but there a few ways that you can be guaranteed to achieve this.
Firstly, introducing skylights is an obvious way to allow more natural light into the space, as has been done here. Neutral colours, such as cream and white, will also reflect rather than absorb light. By keeping furniture to the essentials the room will appear bigger, with more space for movement.
All of these methods have been employed in this bedroom to ensure the space is as pleasant and relaxing as possible for the occupant.
Here we can see the bedroom from another angle and we can appreciate the rustic charm of the exposed brick wall, which provides a backdrop for a vintage style writing desk and chair. The faded turquoise of the furniture is in keeping with the muted colour scheme and the classical curvature of the design, along with the brassy drawer handles, exude heaps of vintage charm.
The floral bedspread is the perfect accompaniment to the furnishings and the delicate pattern and pastel shades of the flowers create a visually interesting contrast with the rough, exposed brick.
The stairs are traditional with a simple, clean design. The same carpet as can be seen in the bedroom has been laid for maximum comfort underfoot. Again, pale tones ensure the house is as light and airy as possible and this hallway appears both cosy and fresh.
A brick wall features again in the bathroom, which incorporates elements of both modern and rustic style. The polished wooden floor, in conjunction with the hardwood beams and white walls, creates a classic country style look, though the use of the brick wall as a feature is a typically modern trend that gives the room an edgier vibe.
The copper-look bathtub with industrial style free-standing taps would look at home in a glamorous modern bathroom or a traditional farmhouse. The design bridges the gap between traditional and modern without creating any idiosyncrasies or clashes. Stunning!
