This boring home get an inspiring modern makeover

Relooking appartamento datato
Loading admin actions …

As before and afters go, this one is definitely dramatic. By the end of the intensive home renovation project, all that remains of the original home is a fabulous dining table. Yes, it really is that all encompassing! 

From outdated and dark rooms spring beautifully light and airy living spaces that feel so contemporary and cool you'll have to take a second look just to make sure you didn't dream them. 

The interior designer who lead this top to bottom overhaul clearly had a modern vision in their mind and the newly upgraded home is exactly that; a vision!

Before: Down in the dumps

Don't get us wrong, the dining table itself is delightful and opulent but it simply gets lost in the sea of underwhelming materials and colours. 

And is that a full length net curtain as well? Has this home stood still since the 1950s?

Before: Uninspiring and drab

We know that not every kitchen can be fun, exciting and gorgeous, but we don't think there is any excuse for accepting a room as underwhelming as this one.

The only pop of colour comes from the floor, which is really old hat and the mismatch of cupboard shapes is a nightmare!

Before: Heaven help us!

You all know how much we despise grubby, cluttered and old-fashioned bathrooms so you must alreday know our thoughts on this one. 

It's an absolute horror show and nothing feels cohesive, useful or clean. That's the opposite of what you want from a bathroom, surely?

Before: The improvement plan

From this plan you can see just how amazing this home has the potential to be and we particularly love the idea of partitioning a slice of space off from the kitchen to create a study. 

An open-plan dining and living room will be the key space and we can't wait to see what décor style has been selected!

After: Incredible transformation

Do you remember that really old-fashioned dining room, filled with storage furniture that felt too big and grand for the space? No, neither do we now that we've seen what it became! 

The simple white walls and unfussy finishes mean that all the dining room furniture now looks perfectly at home, not to mention elegant and stylish.

After: Cosy corners

Connected to the dining area is the main living room and we love how it's been gently nestled into a corner for maximum comfort and minimum space interruption. 

Using the sofas to cordon off the area is a fantastic move, as it offers a non-permanent barrier and that storage system which houses the television is incredible.

After: Are we in the same house?

There's no way this can be the same room as that sad and tired old kitchen? 

Well, we checked and it actually is! Now super contemporary and finished in a monochrome colour scheme, everything feels cohesive and has flow. The inclusion of a new sleek black breakfast bar is fantastic and opens up new dining possibilities.

After: Work and play

You'd be surprised how many homes could benefit from a home office and this one is working wonders for the residents. By carefully segmenting an extra room, this small but perfectly functional office offers all the practicality you'd need but loses nothing in terms of style.

We love the modern white storage, which mirrors the furniture in the living room. 

After: What a difference!

Thank goodness the entire old bathroom was ripped out and replaced! There really wasn't anything worth saving in there and what has been put in its place is superb. 

Fresh and clean, this is a space you can imagine spending time in and though the whole home now has a minimal design aesthetic, we like the mosaic accents in here, which offer a new dimension of luxury. If you're looking for a chic, modern home to act as a blueprint for your own, we don't think you need look any further!

For more amazing transformation inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Wasted 35 m² attic is born again.

Were you shocked at scale of the transformation?

