This boring home get an inspiring modern makeover

As before and afters go, this one is definitely dramatic. By the end of the intensive home renovation project, all that remains of the original home is a fabulous dining table. Yes, it really is that all encompassing!

From outdated and dark rooms spring beautifully light and airy living spaces that feel so contemporary and cool you'll have to take a second look just to make sure you didn't dream them.

The interior designer who lead this top to bottom overhaul clearly had a modern vision in their mind and the newly upgraded home is exactly that; a vision!