13 unique ways to divide your rooms (without building walls)

press profile homify press profile homify
BEACH HOUSE, JSD Interiors JSD Interiors Rustic style bathroom Wood Grey
If you've created a wonderfully open, free-flowing home, the last thing you want to do is start reinstating walls in a bid to cordon off specific areas, so we found some amazing room dividing techniques to show you. 

Why undo all your interior designer's hard work by adding big, bulky dividing structures when you can simply add some stylish alternatives that will keep the light flowing and your open vibe shining like a star? 

We think you'll be suitably impressed by the options below, so take a look and have a think about which would look the best in your home!

1. Employ natural materials

Guest Bathroom JSD Interiors Rustic style bathroom Wood Grey
JSD Interiors

Guest Bathroom

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

This structure is anything but ordinary and we love it! What a great way to cordon off the toilet in this bathroom without blocking out any of the light or looking out of place. 

The twisted trunks work so well with all the other natural wood and feels like a really organic addition.

2. Try a large fireplace

homify Eclectic style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Large open-plan living rooms can start to feel a bit too spacious and you end up with your furniture feeling a little lost and overwhelmed, but not if you add in an amazing feature to divide the room. 

An oversized fireplace will not only look great and function perfectly; it will also be a welcome treat in the colder months!

3. Use non-permanent furniture

Vivienda zona Malasaña, Madrid, nimú equipo de diseño nimú equipo de diseño Scandinavian style living room
nimú equipo de diseño

nimú equipo de diseño
nimú equipo de diseño
nimú equipo de diseño

We never thought of hanging a hammock as a room divide before but now that we've seen it, we are fully on board! 

It looks great and offers such an easy and relaxed barrier that none of the open-plan feel has been lost at all. Clever stuff!

4. Small screens can be beautiful

Residencia Toronjos, Olivia Aldrete Haas Olivia Aldrete Haas Modern living room
Olivia Aldrete Haas

Olivia Aldrete Haas
Olivia Aldrete Haas
Olivia Aldrete Haas

This wooden screen is great as it's barely there and yet still functions perfectly. Taking nothing away from the incredible aesthetic of the space, it offers a gentle divide and, best of all, we think anyone could make something like this! 

How's that for a low-cost but high-impact idea?

5. Wooden strips are amazing

Planalto, FCstudio FCstudio Modern style bedroom
FCstudio

FCstudio
FCstudio
FCstudio

Offering an almost retro feel, this wooden strip screen is the ultimate in stylish and discreet room divides. 

The rich tones helps to add warmth and charm to the space and neatly segregate this studio home while never negating on style or elegance.

6. Curtains are a tried and tested method

SPA Matlali, BR ARQUITECTOS BR ARQUITECTOS Tropical style living room
BR ARQUITECTOS

BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS

Just because something is a long-standing solution, it doesn't mean that it isn't still relevant. 

Curtains have long been used as slinky room divides that can be drawn when not needed and, with all the amazing luxe materials available nowadays, you could give this a really modern twist.

7. Statement furniture is a winner

Suíte Master - CASA COR 2013, ArchDesign STUDIO ArchDesign STUDIO Eclectic style bedroom
ArchDesign STUDIO

ArchDesign STUDIO
ArchDesign STUDIO
ArchDesign STUDIO

How about this for an incredible room divide? By choosing a bed with an in-built storage system behind the headboard, the sleeping and washing areas have been instantly separated yet remain connected. 

The structure itself is so beautiful that it looks like a piece of modern art!

8. Storage items are perfect

APARTAMENTO DECORADO FOREVER GUARULHOS, Pricila Dalzochio Arquitetura e Interiores Pricila Dalzochio Arquitetura e Interiores Modern style bedroom Red
Pricila Dalzochio Arquitetura e Interiores

Pricila Dalzochio Arquitetura e Interiores
Pricila Dalzochio Arquitetura e Interiores
Pricila Dalzochio Arquitetura e Interiores

Adding extra storage to a space is a great way to separate rooms and even add new functionality, as you can see here with a charming little dressing table area. 

A simple set up, the table and shelving system in this bedroom has effectively cordoned off a handy vanity station and didn't require a huge amount of room either.

9. Open-back shelving lets the light flow

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Wow! We are in love with the idea of replacing an entire wall with an open-backed shelving system. 

By filling the entire cavity with storage, light is able to still flow around the space, but you also have a handy spot for displaying treasured items and interesting trinkets. 

10. Oriental screens would make such a statement

Casa Taheima, BR ARQUITECTOS BR ARQUITECTOS Tropical style living room
BR ARQUITECTOS

BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS

We are always huge fans or Eastern design and these intricately carved wooden screens are a perfect example of why. 

Fantastically beautiful interior additions in their own right, these screens make light work of dividing a long room in half and can simply be moved when not required.

11. Rustic wood will never date

Apartamento São Caetano, VSS ARQ VSS ARQ Minimalist dining room
VSS ARQ

VSS ARQ
VSS ARQ
VSS ARQ

We're not suggesting that you go out collecting driftwood, but if you do have some less than perfect wood laying around, it would be perfect for a non-opaque room divide, such as this one. 

Great for keeping eating and lounging separate, we think sculptural wood is a must have!

12. A glass display case makes perfect sense

homify Industrial style dining room Glass Black
homify

homify
homify
homify

Open-plan living is so dependent on light flowing that you can't afford to block its path at any turn, so a glass display case is a natural choice for a casual room divide. 

Here you can see that one has been used to create a hallway corridor and the effect is so stylish and clever, giving you new appreciation for the wider room.

13. Upcycle some pallets

元浅草の住居, 蘆田暢人建築設計事務所 ​Ashida Architect & Associates 蘆田暢人建築設計事務所 ​Ashida Architect & Associates Rustic style dining room
蘆田暢人建築設計事務所　​Ashida Architect &amp; Associates

蘆田暢人建築設計事務所　​Ashida Architect & Associates
蘆田暢人建築設計事務所　​Ashida Architect &amp; Associates
蘆田暢人建築設計事務所　​Ashida Architect & Associates

We love a bargain idea here at homify, so how about upcycling old pallets to make your very own room divide? 

Don't add a door and consider not meeting the ceiling with your planks and you'll have a subtle, airy divide that looks incredible and designer-inspired.

For more room divide ideas, take a look at this Ideabook: 5 clever ways to separate your kitchen from other rooms.

A sad to sizzling kitchen renovation
Which idea are you tempted to try?

