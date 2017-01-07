13 unique ways to divide your rooms (without building walls)

If you've created a wonderfully open, free-flowing home, the last thing you want to do is start reinstating walls in a bid to cordon off specific areas, so we found some amazing room dividing techniques to show you.
Why undo all your interior designer's hard work by adding big, bulky dividing structures when you can simply add some stylish alternatives that will keep the light flowing and your open vibe shining like a star?
We think you'll be suitably impressed by the options below, so take a look and have a think about which would look the best in your home!
This structure is anything but ordinary and we love it! What a great way to cordon off the toilet in this bathroom without blocking out any of the light or looking out of place.
The twisted trunks work so well with all the other natural wood and feels like a really organic addition.
Large open-plan living rooms can start to feel a bit too spacious and you end up with your furniture feeling a little lost and overwhelmed, but not if you add in an amazing feature to divide the room.
An oversized fireplace will not only look great and function perfectly; it will also be a welcome treat in the colder months!
We never thought of hanging a hammock as a room divide before but now that we've seen it, we are fully on board!
It looks great and offers such an easy and relaxed barrier that none of the open-plan feel has been lost at all. Clever stuff!
This wooden screen is great as it's barely there and yet still functions perfectly. Taking nothing away from the incredible aesthetic of the space, it offers a gentle divide and, best of all, we think anyone could make something like this!
How's that for a low-cost but high-impact idea?
Offering an almost retro feel, this wooden strip screen is the ultimate in stylish and discreet room divides.
The rich tones helps to add warmth and charm to the space and neatly segregate this studio home while never negating on style or elegance.
Just because something is a long-standing solution, it doesn't mean that it isn't still relevant.
Curtains have long been used as slinky room divides that can be drawn when not needed and, with all the amazing luxe materials available nowadays, you could give this a really modern twist.
How about this for an incredible room divide? By choosing a bed with an in-built storage system behind the headboard, the sleeping and washing areas have been instantly separated yet remain connected.
The structure itself is so beautiful that it looks like a piece of modern art!
Adding extra storage to a space is a great way to separate rooms and even add new functionality, as you can see here with a charming little dressing table area.
A simple set up, the table and shelving system in this bedroom has effectively cordoned off a handy vanity station and didn't require a huge amount of room either.
Wow! We are in love with the idea of replacing an entire wall with an open-backed shelving system.
By filling the entire cavity with storage, light is able to still flow around the space, but you also have a handy spot for displaying treasured items and interesting trinkets.
We are always huge fans or Eastern design and these intricately carved wooden screens are a perfect example of why.
Fantastically beautiful interior additions in their own right, these screens make light work of dividing a long room in half and can simply be moved when not required.
We're not suggesting that you go out collecting driftwood, but if you do have some less than perfect wood laying around, it would be perfect for a non-opaque room divide, such as this one.
Great for keeping eating and lounging separate, we think sculptural wood is a must have!
Open-plan living is so dependent on light flowing that you can't afford to block its path at any turn, so a glass display case is a natural choice for a casual room divide.
Here you can see that one has been used to create a hallway corridor and the effect is so stylish and clever, giving you new appreciation for the wider room.
We love a bargain idea here at homify, so how about upcycling old pallets to make your very own room divide?
Don't add a door and consider not meeting the ceiling with your planks and you'll have a subtle, airy divide that looks incredible and designer-inspired.
For more room divide ideas, take a look at this Ideabook: 5 clever ways to separate your kitchen from other rooms.