Now this home is unrecognisable!

Some home renovation projects look beyond saving and we're always impressed by what they become. Today's, however, is a little different as you can see the potential for greatness, even in the sad before pictures.
A home that was already filled with character and luxe touches, all it needed was the touch of a genius interior designer to properly bring it back to life and boy, did it get that!
With a fresh and modern scheme, the natural gorgeousness of this home has been allowed to shine and we think you'll agree that it was definitely a gem worth saving.
Let's take a look around…
As you can see, there is lovely parquet flooring in the before snap of this hallway, but that's the only saving grace, as it's a dark and uninspiring space, but what it became is charming.
With the flooring newly restored and polished, simple cream walls and brighter lighting were all that was needed to make this a welcoming, engaging space.
Standing on the other side of this newly finished hallway, you get a real feel for what a difference removing an interior wall has made.
Now you walk straight into a light and airy main living space that simple dazzles you with its finish and fit. The seemingly endless slew of gorgeous parquet is such an attention-grabber!
On first glance, the before picture just looks depressing and sad, but take another look and you'll see some diamonds amongst the rough. The original 1930s door, for example, is a treat and that shabby carpet is hiding yet more delicious parquet.
Now take a look at the after snapshot and you'll see just how fantastic those period features are. The floor speaks for itself and, having been given a fresh coat of non-yellowing white paint, the heritage door looks beautiful.
We can only imagine how much work it took to get the parquet flooring perfectly sanded, filled and polished, but it was so worth it!
Every room now flows into the next, with cream walls, white wood trim and a glossy floor all coming together in a swirl of contemporary yet classic elegance.
Cook your own dinner!
There's no way we would have ever attempted to cook a healthy meal in the kitchen that was in place before! Grubby, knocked together and looking like an afterthought, there's a lot of sadness in this before picture.
Skip ahead to the new kitchen, however, and we'd be happy to rustle something up in there. A beautiful, modern installation of cream cabinets perfectly matches the walls, while a wooden worktop mirrors all the parquet, but we like that this space has a different floor finish.
You might have been tempted to carry on the parquet into the kitchen as well, but matching it up with the original tiles would have been nigh on impossible, not to mention a lot of hard work.
We love how this high-traffic room has been given fabulous tiles in a myriad of patterns, denoting a change from living to functional space.
How do we even begin to talk about the bathroom that was here before? That floor, the wall colour, the ancient stoneware and terrible use of space just destroy all hope of this being a usable room, surely?
Hold fire though, as we're hardly able to believe our eyes! What was a dirty, badly laid out bathroom has become a relaxing haven of modern convenience. The ashy wood-effect flooring looks fantastic and, by swapping out a cumbersome bath for a huge shower, it's so much more practical!
Any home that has amazing parquet, heritage doors and a fabulous kitchen has space for some of those extra finishing touches that make a home really pop and we love that this mirror is one of them.
Adding glamour and fun to an otherwise functional room, we can get a good feel for how cool the owners of the property must be!
