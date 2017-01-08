These are your most common bathroom mistakes

Have you ever wondered why your bathroom doesn't feel quite as stylish as you'd like it to? Well, you might be making a common mistake that's leading to you feel that way. So, we've rounded up your most frequently made errors and tell you how sidestep them in future.

Bathroom designers know all the tricks of the trade, but you need to as well as not everyone can afford a full bathroom kit-out! From avoiding beautiful materials to choosing terrible furniture, we have all the mistakes right here, so take a look and see if you can stop making them!