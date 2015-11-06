The Bungalow for a Modern Family

We know that you like your houses a little on the unusual side so today we bring you an absolutely beautiful example of just how stylish, extraordinary and fabulous prefabricated single-storey homes can be. We know what you are thinking and yes, it is technically a bungalow. However, by the end of this Ideabook we will have totally altered your perception of these fantastic and practical dwellings!
Found close to Stuttgart, Germany, this 162sqm house is a modern bungalow like no other: boasting a number of refined details, great energy efficiency and cool design ideas. But don't just take our word for it, come and see for yourself…
The house was designed as a single-storey bungalow, but differs significantly from others thanks to its unusual architectural appearance. We certainly haven't seen classic bungalows that look like this, so we are thankful that Lopez captured it!
Divided into two seemingly separate structures, the house is connected, through the centre, by a glass corridor that not only has a structural function, but also invites huge amounts of natural light into the property. The two different component sides of the house stand out from each other by being different colours, as well as by adopting a different roof shape from one another. The strong black and white contrasts and large windows create drama and play on the use of light and shadow throughout the build and we have to say, we find the house, as a whole, exciting.
The interplay of light and shadow, as well as openness and closeness is evident and exaggerated by a special focus on the lighting that has been used.
This fantastically energy efficient house is supplied with power via solar panels on the roof and photovoltaic glass in the overhead glazing of the transparent corridor. The building is heated by an air and water heat pump, which features an active cooling function and controlled ventilation with heat recovery, making this house as eminently ecological as it is different and beautiful. Now that really is an impressive achievement!
We never doubted for one second that the interior of this stunning property would live up to the exterior, but of course, it really doesn't disappoint!
The rooms are spacious, airy, open plan and bright and benefit from large glazing panels that helps to make the walls melt away. The expansive living, dining and kitchen area, with a ceiling height of approximately four metres, particularly offers lighthearted ambience and beautiful surroundings that are hard to beat. We love how the footprint in this room particularly looks large, easy to navigate and uncluttered, despite feeling homely.
We couldn't just talk about the amazing things that the glass corridor offers without showing you a close up photograph of it, so here it is! This picture perfectly demonstrates exactly how the two facets of the building are joined together, while dowsing the entire property in natural light.
Because of its dual functionality, the corridor acts as a mix of conservatory, atrium, corridor and entrance hallways, serving as a link between the different functional areas of the house while contributing to the aesthetics.
Were you wondering what had been installed in the flat roof portion of the house? Well, wonder no more as it is a stylish, self-contained home office that anyone would be jealous of!
Located opposite the main living area, we love the total separation of home and work, which can be incredibly difficult to pull off. Finished in a bright white and with as much glazing as the room will allow, this is a space that looks conducive to productivity as well as wistful daydreaming while looking out at the lovely greenery outside.
The master bedroom is found at the rear of the house and is an oasis of calm and relaxation. With large windows on two sides of the room bringing in natural light, the outdoors is never far from your mind, especially when, through the glass sliding door, you have direct access to the garden.
A fabulously functional, simple and effortlessly chic room, there is nothing missing or extraneous here and we love the vibe of peaceful sleep that is resonating from this space. A few little accent colour pops are enough to lift the room from sterile to spectacular and we just love it.
Among the many highlights of this particular house is undoubtedly the spacious bathroom, which offers a free-standing bath, a large shower enclosure, a double vanity unit and an integrated sauna. Yes, you read that right, a sauna! With everything you could possibly need to relax and unwind, this large bathroom has been given the luxury treatment and not just seen as a necessary inclusion.
A fabulously inventive incarnation of a traditional bungalow, we love this property and what inspiration it offers for further exciting single-storey builds.
