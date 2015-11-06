The Bungalow for a Modern Family

We know that you like your houses a little on the unusual side so today we bring you an absolutely beautiful example of just how stylish, extraordinary and fabulous prefabricated single-storey homes can be. We know what you are thinking and yes, it is technically a bungalow. However, by the end of this Ideabook we will have totally altered your perception of these fantastic and practical dwellings!

Found close to Stuttgart, Germany, this 162sqm house is a modern bungalow like no other: boasting a number of refined details, great energy efficiency and cool design ideas. But don't just take our word for it, come and see for yourself…