7 décor ideas that combine white and wood beautifully

We hope it's not a secret that wood and white look incredible together and can form the basis of a timeless and elegant home design scheme. Even if it is, you're going to love this article!

We found seven beautiful interiors that have been styled and decorated by talented interior designers, all within the parameters of wood and white. Honestly, if you've never considered this simple and sweet aesthetic before, you might now as the different ways you can use wood and white together are numerous and at least one is bound to appeal.

Let's take a look…