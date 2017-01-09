7 unusual ways to make your modern kitchen better

If you're a keen amateur cook and love spending time in your kitchen, you probably notice all the little details you wish were slightly different, or those areas that perhaps fall a little flat. If you notice them every day, they'll soon start to grate.

Even if you don't spend a lot of time in your kitchen, you'll know when it doesn't hit the style notes you wanted it to, so we're here today to help you capture a more dramatic and stylish feel in your space. Kitchen planners are great at what they do, but unless they know your home intimately and can get a true sense of your tastes, it's tricky for them to encapsulate your hopes and wishes all in one installation.

So why not use their design as a starting point and think about embracing some of these ideas to add some extra spice? Modern kitchens can take a lot of personalisation, so don't stop until it's perfect for you!