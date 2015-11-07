Life hacks: household stains

We often think about how you can best maintain your fabulous dream homes once you have built and decorated them and wonder if you worry about cleaning stains and mess. We don't just mean the odd bit of mud that clings to your shoes on a wet day, we mean stains that can actually ruin a carpet, pair of curtains or any of your treasured soft furnishings.

If you do worry about these things, you can breath a little sigh of relief, as we are here to give you some handy hints and tips for dealing with common household stains, so grab your dishcloth and paper towels and let's get started!