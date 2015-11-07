The essential guide to home office harmony

Setting up a study in your home isn't enough to guarantee productivity and hard graft. In fact, without proper home office organisation you could find yourself merely sitting in an alternative room to the living room, still procrastinating.

We all understand how hard it can be to knuckle down and get on with some work but if you have effective filing systems, ergonomic furniture and suitable storage in place, there should be little to distract you from your task at hand as really, these items should encourage nothing but focused and committed productivity.

Take a look at our tips for maintaining home office harmony and see if you are missing any of these magic ingredients.