Transform old home to a stunning new classy

Before and after projects are always exciting, especially if they show a transformation that's possible in your own home. Today we would like to show you the inspiring renovation of a German home built in 1924. Although the home was in relatively good condition, it was in need of a complete revamp to bring it in line with the needs and desires of the modern family.

Although a lot has been changed, 28 Degrees Architecture were able to retain the original charm of the 20th century house. The home needed modern insulation to bare the bitter cold of the German winter, while making best use of the attic and a completely new interior were also part of the brief given to the architect.

Now, we'll show you the steps undertaken to transform the property into what it is today!