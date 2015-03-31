Transform old home to a stunning new classy

Before and after projects are always exciting, especially if they show a transformation that's possible in your own home. Today we would like to show you the inspiring renovation of a German home built in 1924. Although the home was in relatively good condition, it was in need of a complete revamp to bring it in line with the needs and desires of the modern family.
Although a lot has been changed, 28 Degrees Architecture were able to retain the original charm of the 20th century house. The home needed modern insulation to bare the bitter cold of the German winter, while making best use of the attic and a completely new interior were also part of the brief given to the architect.
Now, we'll show you the steps undertaken to transform the property into what it is today!
Here, we see a black and white photograph of the historic house. The brick façade is typical of the era and, as you will soon see, the garden has also seen a complete transformation.
Nevertheless, the house itself was structurally sound, which is a luxury sometimes not afforded to home renovation projects and remodels of homes this age.
Now we see the beautifully presented home in colour, and in all its glory!
The outdated brickwork has been given a fresh look, with plaster chosen to make up the external façade. The rear deck has also been given a facelift but, with all these new additions, the original look and charm still remains in tact.
The previously unused attic was the perfect blank canvas to transform it into a usable, functional space.
It's size meant it could have been turned into anything – a children's room, media room or, in this case, a sleek and modern bathroom.
And here it is, the truly stunning minimal bathroom that couldn't be any further from the dreary space this attic once was.
The geometric arrangement makes this room pop, highlighted by the freestanding bath, large stone tiles, modern showerhead, and lighting in the recessed shower shelving.
The upstairs level of the house is where you will find the bedrooms, which were completely gutted for a clean slate to begin the renovation.
Time had gnawed away at the rooms, needing an injection of modern features to shine once again.
Taking full advantage of the high ceilings of the original structure, and a new window that drowns the new master bedroom in morning light, the room is now extremely modern and a calming space for rest.
Minimal furniture lets the sheer size of the space be the focal point, while a new custom-made wardrobe hides inconspicuously in the background.
On the ground floor, white continues to be the dominant colour, in stark contrast to the dark and poorly laid out houses of the era. Drawing inspiration from Scandinavian design, and with a few bold pops of colour in the green chairs, the whole room comes neatly together.
Adjacent to the dining table, which is made cosy and intimate by the low hanging lamps, is the equally-as-clean and minimal kitchen, and lounge.
Finally, we will see the overhaul of the garden.
Unkempt and lacking style, a home as contemporary and stunning as this needed a matching garden to complete the property.
Fortunately, the garden has now been given the attention it deserves, with a new design that sees it partitioned into three sections.
Either end of the garden are the exact same shape and design, only flipped, while the central partition creates a neat division. It's minimal design and attention to geometry suits the theme of the house perfectly, creating a uniform look inside and out.
