Tasked with designing a ground-level extension, the architects responsible for transforming this charming Victorian townhouse, which runs over four-storeys, saw fit to instigate some serious internal home improvements too.

Designed to combat a damp problem, the internal works also called for a total rewiring, extensive plumbing upgrades and an overhaul of the heating system. Not a small list of jobs by any means and, to make matters worse, they all needed to be completed on a limited budget and to a starkly strict schedule.

Having fast-tracked the project, focus could be kept on the most crucial elements, beginning with the underpinning of the new proposed extension. Given the constraints, what has been accomplished is beyond belief!

Let's take a look at the house to see what all the fuss is about!