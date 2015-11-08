The best parking option for your home

As young drivers, we're sure we all got a few parking tickets but, as you get older, avoiding the dreaded windscreen sticker is a top priority and never more so than outside your own house!
It's not always possible to buy a house that takes your parking needs into account and whether you have one or 100 cars to stow away, there is a solution for you! From on-road car parking through to building a garage, there are so many options to choose from that we have compiled a few of our favourites for you to take a look at here.
Why not see if there is an alternative that you hadn't considered yet?
On-street car parking might not everyone's idea of an ideal solution, but if there is no other option, you can seek to minimise the possibility of damage to your vehicle. We have to say though, car parking on the street, in front of heritage houses this pretty seems like such a shame!
Despite the effort put in by Rees + Lee, this house does need to accommodate cars outside, so we suggest always trying to park your car directly outside a window, so you can keep an eye on it and pulling your wing mirrors into the body to prevent damage from passers by.
Carports have come such a long way in terms of functionality and style, to the point where they are no longer simply an unsightly lean-to that detracts from the aesthetics of your house; they are welcome architectural additions and fantastic car parking solutions.
Take a look at this high-end carport, complete with gunmetal grey structure and beautiful slatted wood panels. This wouldn't be out of place as a conservatory or larger extension, but here it is, serving as a beautiful car cover that is perfectly matched to the styling of the adjoining house.
If you have some land to play with, first of all, lucky you and secondly, have you considered building a freestanding garage? While most garages are attached to a house in some form, we like the idea of a totally separate area for your car, which can leak all manner of hard to clean fluids everywhere.
Ideal for expensive cars, a freestanding garage can easily be fitted with an independent alarm system and can offer increased storage potential, away from the main house. The perfect location for toolboxes, wellington boots and sporting goods, out of sight can be out of mind!
The more traditional incarnation of a garage, we don't think there is anything wrong with a little dose of traditionalism, especially when it looks this stylish and impressive!
Attached garages can be put to great use, not just for car parking, though that should be their primary function. Offering bags of extra storage and even the potential for a mezzanine level bedroom, an attached garage essentially adds rooms to your house and its footprint, thereby increasing the value. We bet you hadn't considered that aspect! That's what we call an added bonus!
No, we haven't included a picture of Batman's lair, though that would make for an excellent underground garage! If you have a limited footprint on which to build a garage or embrace any form of car parking solution, have you considered digging down into the basement to create new space?
A popular technique in densely populated cities, such as London, digging down has almost become the new standard way of adding an extension or an extra room. We love that with some carefully thought out details, you can include a staircase up into the main part of the house, allowing light to reach the subterranean levels and help to make the space feel less spooky when you drive in!
We haven't gone crazy, so bare with us! Many mews properties, as well as modern builds, have garage doors built into the façade of the property, allowing for easy parking, but rather than being bricked off and kept separate from the rest of the house, why not keep the space open and have your car visible?
Not just a technique for modern builds with great expanses of glass, we really like the idea of having an open plan kitchen/living room/garage and it will definitely be a talking point for guests! Add to that your own peace of mind that you will always be able to keep an eye on your precious vehicle and we think car parking solutions don't come much more ingenious!
