Living together: merging both your tastes

Moving in together is a huge step for any couple and it's not only the implications for your relationship that need to be considered; you have to think about what it will do to the style of your home! Suddenly you will have twice the clothing to house and someone to ask before you buy furniture. Are you ready?

We have compiled some handy hints and tips to keep the process of moving in and decorating together nice and simple, but remember, as in life, the key to a harmonious home decor scheme is communication and joint decisions.

Take a look at our advice and see if it could help you create a perfect love nest for you and your new cohabitee!