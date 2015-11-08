The Home Garden Party Extension

We've all heard of a granny annexe but what about a full blown party extension? Well, what was initially designed to be a simple garden room, quickly became a self contained annexe, complete with its own toilet and shower room, plus a bar! Not as simple any more, we hear you say!
With a new functionality identified, underfloor heating was fitted and the whole cube itself has been fully sound-proofed, allowing for loud movie nights, fun parties and social gatherings to all take place, without disrupting the surrounding area.
Let's take a look at this unusual creation to see if you might be tempted to include your own private disco on your grounds and if you are, make sure we're on the guest list to take a look around!
Little would you know from this quiet looking and innocent picture that this timber clad annexe is party central, but therein lies the cleverness of the design.
Built by Citi Construction to look like a typically modern garden room, the unusual features and purpose of the space can fly under the radar, with only those that need to know being privy to the information. We love the use of red timber for the cladding and like how the annexe is deeply immersed in the nature that surrounds it and with those dark anthracite grey frames on the doors, everything looks high-end and quietly modest.
Looking at the construction pictures for the annexe, it becomes clear that this was no casual 'knock it together' contract, as the block itself has been built on stilts, raised up from the main body of the garden.
The construction has been exclusively completed in timber, allowing for a far more eco-friendly result that befits the surroundings and from this picture, you begin to get a real sense of just how large and spacious the party annexe is, even with a toilet and shower room included. Inside, thanks to a perfect interior finish, no space feels lost however. It's a party tardis!
We always love a build that seeks to blur the lines between the indoors and outdoors and as you can see, this is one such project. The large sliding doors open up fully to invite the garden to become part of the space, and with recessed lighting in the ceiling that looks like starlight, there is little area distinction.
The warm red cladding helps to make the annexe feel inviting and though only starkly decorated here, we can already get a sense of just how enjoyable the room is. We can picture movie night, with surround sound blaring and popcorn flowing, being a really fun family experience in here.
Though not quite finished in this picture, the potential that this annexe has to offer is abundantly clear. From a perfectly smooth and polished dark hardwood floor to the neutral and classy grey walls, this is a build that hasn't skimped on the final details in order to be completed quickly, rather, it has been done right.
The bar shows the potential for both adult and kids social fun, with little ones serving soft drinks to their friends and for family gatherings such as birthday parties, weddings or even just summer barbecues, this looks to be the perfect spot for wetting your whistle and catching up.
Looking through the length of the annexe, we begin to see just what it has been created for, especially if you picture an enormous screen taking up the majority of the far wall.
To bring and extra touch of glamour to this party/garden/cinema room, we would be tempted to go all out and install some red velvet curtains to draw before watching a film, as well as putting a popcorn maker behind the bar and maybe even a candy floss machine too! And why not? This is not a building that has been created out of dire need, it is a luxury and a treat, so why not really go all out to enjoy it?
So here we can see what the annexe was designed for, with a red carpet, fun photo booth and mobile disco all working with the building to create party central. Ideal for teens that want a little privacy when they start to feel more grown up, as well as families as a whole, this is one fantastic social spot that we feel sure distant family and friends will be begging to borrow for their own functions!
