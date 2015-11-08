The Home Garden Party Extension

We've all heard of a granny annexe but what about a full blown party extension? Well, what was initially designed to be a simple garden room, quickly became a self contained annexe, complete with its own toilet and shower room, plus a bar! Not as simple any more, we hear you say!

With a new functionality identified, underfloor heating was fitted and the whole cube itself has been fully sound-proofed, allowing for loud movie nights, fun parties and social gatherings to all take place, without disrupting the surrounding area.

Let's take a look at this unusual creation to see if you might be tempted to include your own private disco on your grounds and if you are, make sure we're on the guest list to take a look around!