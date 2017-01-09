This neglected old home gets a first-class renovation

We applaud the owners that were able to walk into this grimy, dark and uninspiring property and see the potential for a dazzling and modern family home. We don't think we could have been quite so visionary!
Where other people saw a development opportunity, we just see a sad, unloved and frankly unsalvageable home. Fortunately there was an interior designer who shared the owner's optimism. The result of this home renovation project is staggering, with a fresh and fun home emerging from the doldrums.
But don't just take our word for it, come and see for yourself…
If nothing else, at least this loft conversion shows here is potential for this home to be extended and improved. It's a shame that it isn't any further along the development ladder but the bare bones are there.
This is hardly the relaxing back garden everybody dreams of, is it? Overgrown, untended and with a grubby, scary-looking pool, this is not what we'd call a little slice of paradise.
This hideous dining room would certainly put us off our dinner.
Huge, ostentatious furniture drowns out any space and a dark terracotta floor doesn't help either. Bad curtains and ineffective lighting top the whole mess off!
At the other end of the dining room is this living room set up, and we think you'll agree it is hardly the relaxing, comfortable space you long for after a tough day at work.
There's no room to move around and no cohesion to the décor at all.
We don't often suffer from claustrophobia but when we do, excessive kitchen cabinets are often to blame, which is certainly the case here!
The stained, glossy wood just looks far too much and, having been built up to the ceiling, there is no breathing space.
Talk about not having any home comforts in this bedroom. You have to wonder if this is the room naughty children get sent to when they've been bad!
Where are the soft furnishings? The fun colours? And the toys?
There is nothing in this world that could make us want to sleep in here for a night! All those faded florals and over the top wooden furniture combine to create a horror show.
Phew! At least this bathroom is just boring and not a hygiene concern.
Still, that terracotta floor (which runs throughout the entire home) is working some special kind of magic to make the room shrink and feel far too dark.
Now, this is a bedroom! We love that half of the loft conversion has been used as a brand new, light-filled master bedroom and what gorgeous style it has.
Built-in storage and lovely wood-effect flooring make the most of the room and we just can't get over how bright it is. What a change from the former incarnation.
Is that a bathroom sneaking into view as well?
Why yes, it is a bathroom! A fabulous open-plan en suite.
The way this loft space has been divided and used is absolutely wonderful, creating a luxury top-floor that must feel like such a reward. We adore that sink cupboard and the simple beige wall tiles.
Plus, there's no terracotta in sight!
Our first thought when we saw this newly renovated back garden was that it looks so perfect it should have come in a box, with some bathing Barbies included.
Faux grass adds an easy to maintain element, while the newly-cleaned pool looks so tempting. A couple of potted plants are the ideal finishing touch and have created a slice of heaven.
We checked and checked again and this really is the same space. However, we can't help but feel a little disbelief as this room feels so different now.
A dazzling installation of brushed steel and beautiful beige, this bright white kitchen is everything we love about modern interiors and there isn't a trace of all that awful varnished wood.
The tiled breakfast bar is a lovely extra flourish, offering an easy dining option.
What a transformation! A simple wall colour has provided the perfect base for funky decorations and accessories, whilst the lashings of purple make us think this must be the treasured bedroom of a little princess.
The wood-effect floor is beautiful, helping to lift the whole room and there's not trace of that sad and depressing old space.
What we really like about this transformation is the total reversal of the formerly cluttered and busy look. Now, everywhere feels open, calm and modest, which impacts massively on the perceived space available.
In this kids room, for example, there isn't an overload of toys or furniture yet it still looks cute as a button and fit for purpose.
