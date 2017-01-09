This neglected old home gets a first-class renovation

We applaud the owners that were able to walk into this grimy, dark and uninspiring property and see the potential for a dazzling and modern family home. We don't think we could have been quite so visionary!

Where other people saw a development opportunity, we just see a sad, unloved and frankly unsalvageable home. Fortunately there was an interior designer who shared the owner's optimism. The result of this home renovation project is staggering, with a fresh and fun home emerging from the doldrums.

But don't just take our word for it, come and see for yourself…