A Truly Beautiful Bungalow

Imagine a house full of abstract shapes and colours, all contained under an asymmetrical, curved sky. A house with lots of colour in each room and heady mixes of styles and details from different cultures. A house full of texture and a myriad of different materials all fused together. Can you picture it? Well now you don't have to, because Clemente House is all of this and more!

The main idea when designing and building this house was that its development was to be inexpensive by reusing materials and using every inch of space to exploit the aesthetics of different cultures. The result is a medley of colours, textiles, materials and decorative details that have all combined to instil a strong personality into the house itself, with an overarching sense of harmony and life.

Are you curious to see if the brief was fulfilled? Let's take a look!