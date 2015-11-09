A Truly Beautiful Bungalow

Imagine a house full of abstract shapes and colours, all contained under an asymmetrical, curved sky. A house with lots of colour in each room and heady mixes of styles and details from different cultures. A house full of texture and a myriad of different materials all fused together. Can you picture it? Well now you don't have to, because Clemente House is all of this and more!
The main idea when designing and building this house was that its development was to be inexpensive by reusing materials and using every inch of space to exploit the aesthetics of different cultures. The result is a medley of colours, textiles, materials and decorative details that have all combined to instil a strong personality into the house itself, with an overarching sense of harmony and life.
Are you curious to see if the brief was fulfilled? Let's take a look!
The façade that we are shown before entering the house has a certain charm, doesn't it? It is warm, cosy and has something a little magical about it.
From this point, we can see that the house has no greater aspiration than to achieve an atmosphere of relaxation from the entrance, all the way through and with the white finish painted directly onto the building material, without plaster, there is a quiet sense of naturalness. The hanging lights are like huge fireflies swinging in the garden and sweetly radiate peace and tranquility. Juan Carlos Loyo and his team have created something really special here and we can't wait to see more!
Next to the front door, a fresh, modern yet still quaint porch beckons us over, with the window glass working harmoniously with blacksmith ironwork, logs and a red brick floor to inject a sense of traditional and rustic styling. In contrast, the steel deck, acrylic and Acapulco chairs bring a touch of the eclectic and modernity that is necessary to keep the building surprising.
Though one style cannot be firmly attributed to the house, there is no sense that this is a messy or unthoughtful property. Quite the opposite in fact, with everything and everyone seeming to be welcome.
As you can see from the outside, the roof of the house is a curved triangle whose apex never seems to come! Interestingly, the walls of the house are white, with the internal roof curves being completely black, a choice that has two advantages. Firstly, it creates a mystical atmosphere to the room without encroaching into any valuable space and secondly, it increases the perceived remoteness of the apex, bringing a sense of spaciousness into the area. What an amazing technique! This ingenious use of colour theory certainly has us interested!
The social area of the house is a large, shared space with the walls playing canvas to all kinds of colours, textures and styles without becoming too cluttered. Rich tones and shapes all combine to make a welcoming space that is a feast for the eyes and the red brick floor is the perfect dessert.
Clemente house has ensured that each bedroom has its own terrace, leading out into a small private paradise that can be enjoyed from the inside through the high windows. In this bedroom, the view looks out onto a courtyard surrounded by greenery and a simple blanket armchair invites us to relax and unwind.
Inside, the room has colourful textiles covering the bed and pillows ranging from tribal designs through to Indian, classic and contemporary. This is a space geared towards imagination, education and of course, relaxation and somehow it manages it all!
Here is another guest room, but this one is a bit more conservative with its choice of colours. No less cosy, the dazzling red brick floor beneath a grey wool bed throw look amazingly vibrant and cohesive, bringing vivid colour directly into the eye line of anyone in the room.
The wardrobe brings a wonderful pumpkin orange into play, thanks to the privacy curtain and by the window, an armchair made of wooden slats is the perfect example of recycled and upcycled furniture that plays a vital role in this home. In this house, everything has more uses than it seems to at first glance.
Each room, suite and part of this amazing house has its own outdoor space, all converging in a large backyard that combines garden areas, terraces, mud flats, streams of stones, rammed earth, light, shadows and trees.
Every corner of this landscape is a paradise that is fused to a private world of sensations, making it the absolutely perfect place to welcome loved ones for pleasant gatherings, regardless of the time of day. We can only imagine what an amazing quality of life awaits anyone fortunate enough to visit this beautiful property, let alone live in it!
The dining room, much like the bedrooms, has its own terrace; a space protected by a metal and acrylic structure that is only interrupted by nature itself.
Underneath the cover, the terrace has a small makeshift room, which is the perfect place to enjoy a rich cup of coffee to start the day with at breakfast, or a glass of delicious wine in the evening, illuminated by the hanging firefly lights interspersed between folds of white muslim. Al fresco dining was already a favourite activity of ours but having seen this delightful piece of Eden, we want to eat outside even more!
How amazing would it be to be able to have breakfast in this space everyday? Enjoying this view of your own stunning backyard, we can't imagine ever having a bad day again, especially not with the scent of lavender permeating every breath.
Clemente house is a project born from thoughtful planning and designed and built to ensure that both structural and aesthetic elements complement each other perfectly and form a harmonious whole. Truly a place of magic, we think the brief has not so much been met as totally surpassed.
