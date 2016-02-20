This is how you hide ugly radiators

There are some aspects of your house that are no doubt less attractive than you would like them to be, but without serious financial commitment, will see you having to put up with them. One such aspect is radiators.

Not usually a beautiful style statement, radiators, especially dated incarnations, can be a blight on an otherwise beautiful and well put together space, so what can you do about them? We think that covering them is your best solution, obviously not to such an extent that they can't let heat into the room, but there are ways of disguising them.

Take a look at our solutions for hiding radiators and see is your ugly installation could be easily and cheaply improved.