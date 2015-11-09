How to be a good AirBnB host

AirBnB has shot to fame for offering low-cost home rental opportunities for short to medium stay tenants and we think it is a fabulous service!

The site itself is filled with amazing properties, some of which are so incredibly different and over the top that it can be hard to compete with them to secure renters, but what can give you an edge? Whether someone is looking to rent a room for one night or a week, they will be wanting to experience a clean, welcoming home that has their needs taken into account, so take a look at our top tips for being the perfect AirBnB host and see if you can improve your listing!