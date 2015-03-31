Outdoor Hot Tubs

For the best of both worlds, a covered area which opens out onto the garden is one possible location for your hot tub. With floor to ceiling patio doors which open out to the garden, the room is sure to stay well ventilated, which is an obvious priority. A covered hot tub is also good during the extremely chilly winter months, when the thought of even 10 seconds outdoors in your swimwear puts you off! This design is elegant and simple, with mirrors placed behind the circular tub to create a sense of grandeur. Reminiscent of Roman Bathhouses, it's a modern twist on the original spa design.

