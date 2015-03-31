Hot tubs continue to be seen as a luxury item that we would all like to have in our homes or gardens. What could be a better way to spend an evening than sipping champagne with friends in a toasty tub, or relaxing with your partner in your very own outdoor sanctuary? Hot tub seem to have an unwavering appeal, especially now, with so many styles available to choose from. From Scandinavian inspired designs, to decadent plunge pools, there are plenty of options when it comes to finding the best hot tub for you. If you want to add a splash of luxury to your outdoor space, these stunning designs are sure to inspire you…
This stylish design in a rich shade of Mahogany is perfect for a standard size garden as it doesn't take up too much space, and it can be conveniently slotted into a corner thanks to the rectangular form. If space in your garden is at a premium, but you want to enjoy the benefits of an outdoor spa, this style of hot tub could be for you. Free of any gimmicky features, this design exudes the right kind of glamour, with the focus on the refreshing crystal blue of the water itself.
This pale timbe rdesign reminds us of the sort of outdoor hot tubs you might expect to see at a fancy Scandinavian retreat, or an exclusive ski resort. The stripped back, natural look is contemporary and classy, with no hint of the clumpy 80s hot tub design that some people still associate with outdoor tubs.
Be ready to brave the elements and enjoy your hot tub whatever the weather to really reap the rewards!
If you're lucky enough to have a large area in your garden to transform with an outdoor pool or hot tub, particularly if you're the sporty kind, why not opt for hot and cold plunge pools like these from London Swimming Pool Company? The two symmetrical hydrotherapy pools are the perfect accompaniment to a home gym, as you can ease your aching muscles with a quick dip in the ice bath, and then relax with a long soak in the hot pool. The hot pool features eight massage jets, including a cascading jet for back and shoulder muscles, as well as a circular mat in the floor for foot massage. If that's not luxury, we don't know what is!
This teak hot tub has everything you could possibly want for a luxury spa experience: hydro massage jets; a jet air system, and underwater LED mood lighting. Another design which doesn't dominate the whole outdoor area, this timber tub blends in nicely with the foliage in the background. If you want a classic style that incorporates some fun and playful elements, this is a clear winner.
For the best of both worlds, a covered area which opens out onto the garden is one possible location for your hot tub. With floor to ceiling patio doors which open out to the garden, the room is sure to stay well ventilated, which is an obvious priority. A covered hot tub is also good during the extremely chilly winter months, when the thought of even 10 seconds outdoors in your swimwear puts you off! This design is elegant and simple, with mirrors placed behind the circular tub to create a sense of grandeur. Reminiscent of Roman Bathhouses, it's a modern twist on the original spa design.
