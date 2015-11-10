Privacy and security. Two things that most people take very seriously in regard to their home because, let's face it, nobody wants their home to be at risk of being burgled or to have their lives on display for the whole world to see. For these and other reasons, we all take the appropriate measures needed to ensure these types of things don't occur. However, you'll soon find out that certain individuals take these precautions to another level.

KWK Promes were presented with a curious design brief from their clients who outlined their desire for a home that was completely enclosed. This meant no windows facing the street and high walls surrounding the property. The Safe House was KWK Promes' design response. It's a design that will divide opinion but we welcome you to take a moment and see it for yourself.