A Suburban Home with a Twist

This early 1900s building located in central Lisbon had been left derelict for many years after becoming disused in the latter half of the century. The years of neglect had left the building crumbling on the inside, with much of the period details unfortunately beyond repair. Despite this, the new owners of the property were charmed by the building's historic charm and saw great potential in the future of the structures, and thus began their project of restoration and modernisation.

Fortunately, the firm responsible for the restoration project was the very experienced team headed by Ricardo Moreno, who was also the owner. With the experienced owners/architects on the case, a new look décor and generously proportioned living spaces were sensitively designed into the existing shell. Come and see it for yourself…