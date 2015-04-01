Stylish walk-in wardrobes

If you need somewhere to put your rather enviable collection of shoes, and you want to remind yourself every day the range you have to choose from, opt for floor to ceiling length racks like those you can see here. A neutral shade of white or grey makes sense for the furniture in your dressing room if you want to display your purchases, as it's likely they come in an array of colours which don't necessarily fit together. Another bright colour next to the already diverse rainbow of colour created by your shoes, dresses, and shirts, is going to make the room look too busy. Bear in mind that smaller spaces often need a helping hand to look light and spacious, which is exactly where the light grey and white tones come in to play.