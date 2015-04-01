Stylish walk-in wardrobes

Imagine the scene: it's early in the morning, you've got to get ready to go to work, and it's time to choose something to wear. One thing which will certainly combat that sluggish, tired feeling and fill you with enthusiasm to get the day started, is the prospect of getting ready in your own walk-in wardrobe! Whether your idea of perfect luxury is modern oak flooring or plush carpets, vintage style mirrors or glossy, modern vanity units, your own dressing room is bound to make getting dressed in the morning that little bit more enjoyable. Take a look at this collection of walk-in wardrobe designs to help you decide which style suits you best…
A walk-in wardrobe should look glamorous; it's an exclusive section of your home just for you and your favourite items, that should make you feel pampered and a little bit spoilt. Whether it's the Kurt Geiger heels you awarded yourself after that successful interview, or that Alfie Douglas bag you purchased after a good week at work, they all deserve a room that reflects their value. Top quality materials with a glossy finish look great in narrow dressing rooms such as this, whereas sliding mirrors in place of wardrobe doors give the room a high-end look whilst also increasing the brightness and illusion of space.
If you need somewhere to put your rather enviable collection of shoes, and you want to remind yourself every day the range you have to choose from, opt for floor to ceiling length racks like those you can see here. A neutral shade of white or grey makes sense for the furniture in your dressing room if you want to display your purchases, as it's likely they come in an array of colours which don't necessarily fit together. Another bright colour next to the already diverse rainbow of colour created by your shoes, dresses, and shirts, is going to make the room look too busy. Bear in mind that smaller spaces often need a helping hand to look light and spacious, which is exactly where the light grey and white tones come in to play.
If you're a 'less is more' sort of person, and like to maintain a clean and simple look in every part of your home, a built-in wardrobe to house all of your outfits is probably the best option. This classic walk-in wardrobe design from Syte Architects incorporates two different varieties and shades of timber, one for the wardrobes, and another for the floor. This creates depth and vibrancy without the need for a varied colour palette. A simple patterned stool draws the eye to the centre of the room, adding a touch of vintage glamour.
This walk-in wardrobes looks ultra modern, boasting glass table tops, all white interiors, and well thought-out back lighting. Placing the two chest of drawers in the centre, and the exposed rails to either side of the room, means that plenty of space for movement has been created, and everything is easily accessible. There's nothing worse than searching through piles of clothes to find the one item you're looking for, which always seems to be at the bottom of the drawer, but in this room, you're sure to find everything you're looking for in an instant thanks to the clever compartment system.
For a classic look that is also cosy and welcoming, take some inspiration from this design which incorporates stunning antique-style mirrors from Mirrorworks. If you want a dressing room which recalls the look of exclusive boutiques from the first half of the century, distressed and antiqued mirrors are a key feature that can totally transform the room. A plush carpet adds to that luxurious feel and is warm and soft underfoot during the early morning search for an appropriate outfit.
So far we've seen some classic designs, and some minimalist, modern walk-in wardrobes. Now, it's time for something a little bit harder to define. This eclectic style dressing room has a number of quirky, stand-out features and accessories which, somehow, all work together. The hunting-lodge deer head, mirrored cabinet, and retro 60s stool, together create a look that could recreated by shopping at trendy flea-markets and vintage shops. If you want a similar vibe for your walk-in wardrobe, don't be afraid to mix and match, and take a confident and light-hearted approach to design.