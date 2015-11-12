Simple ways to make your home feel bigger

Small houses often feel cosy and intimate and usually more affordable to maintain and live in. But sometimes life in those precious few square metres can get a little cramped and you wished things could at least feel slightly bigger.

Well, there is more than one simple way to achieve this. For example, homes will always look bigger when they engage the senses; petite rooms can feel bigger with the inclusion of windows and mirrors as good lighting can alter perception. It's all about innovative use of space to give the impression of extra space even if, in reality, this is none.