An eclectic family home, New York

It's a typical story for families living in the city; their old home is dark and feels cramped, with a poor internal layout not suited to their lifestyle. From London to Sydney to New York, the story is the same. Period homes are forever being updated and remodelled, doing away with the sometimes baffling spatial arrangement these home were originally designed with.

Brooklyn, the New York City borough that has arguably seen the biggest changes of recent years, is where we you will find this detached home that has been remodelled for a young family. The row of houses built in the 1950s have become hot property, laying claim to both front and rear yards, as well as an alley for parking. In just 4 months the home has seen a complete transformation, adapted to suit the busy lifestyle of New York families, all with an eclectic interior that is colourful and modern, perfectly exemplifying the idea that a modern home need not be cold and white.