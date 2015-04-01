A Deceptively Fabulous Cambridgeshire Home

This unique modernist home in Cambridgeshire has been completely refurbished by interior design experts, Residence Interior Design. The stunning result was featured in the media due its beautiful and unusual interiors, which incorporate fine quality furnishings and fittings and innovative modern design.
These interiors utilise the interesting spatial layout and architecture to the max, ensuring that all design elements work harmoniously together for a sleek and tasteful look that still manages to be packed with character.
Why not see for yourself what all the fuss is about?
The façade is a prime example of the modernist style, which pervades throughout the property. The sharp angles, long rectangular windows and pale brickwork appear to reference the Bauhaus school of design, which is based on the principle 'form follows function'.
Essentially, the phrase expresses the idea that forms should always be simple and free of unnecessary adornment. In this instance, both the exterior and the garden are restrained and minimalist, whilst still characterful and aesthetically interesting. A distinctly mid 20th century style is evident in this build, though we are led to believe the house itself is a much more recent creation.
This quirky and colourful library space is the perfect spot to sit and chill out with a good book and cup of tea. The retro style shelves frame the entrance to the room that holds the large bookshelf and the very impressive collections of novels!
The white brick walls give the room a very contemporary, industrial-style feel, which is balanced out by the warm tones of the hardwood floor. A mixture of modern and vintage style crockery adds pattern, colour and character to the room, providing a fun eclectic twist.
The living room follows the same muted grey and white colour scheme as the library, with an off-white carpeted area dividing this room from the kitchen and dining room without compromising the open plan layout.
The timber beams above are an interesting feature as they are more commonly found in period properties. The juxtaposition of traditional and new features gives this house a rich and interesting aesthetic.
Here we have a close up of the dining room, which sticks to a cool palette of charcoal grey to complement the chalky-white of the exposed brick walls.
Bursts of colour have been introduced through the contemporary fish bowl light shade, and yellow mugs and placements. Good home design is all about the little details and every opportunity has been taken to create a well-balanced scene that radiates style and an appreciation for art.
It's not so common to have a brick wall behind the bedstead, even in contemporary homes, but this example breaks the rules and makes a feature out of it!
With all the necessary finishing touches to make the bedroom homely and cosy, including a chic modern lamp, a retro radio, and even more books, it seems that all the bases in this bedroom are more than covered.
The design of the kitchen incorporates the unusual sloping roof, which has been fitted with modern skylights to maximise the natural light inside. As a prime example of simple, minimalist design, white kitchen worktops are an unsurprising choice for a modernist style home.
The line of sight is uninterrupted which, along with the monochrome colour scheme, adds to the illusion of space and helps to create a regulated, professional look. However, there are hints of rebellion in the burst of yellow along the back wall, which is the second time we've seen this colour come into play in this kitchen-diner.
This bathroom is more in keeping with classic designs, with a traditional white bathtub under the window and tasteful cream and white tiles along the walls.
Fresh, light and elegant, this bathroom abides by the principle that 'form follows function', whilst making the most of a traditional layout.
