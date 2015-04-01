A Deceptively Fabulous Cambridgeshire Home

This unique modernist home in Cambridgeshire has been completely refurbished by interior design experts, Residence Interior Design. The stunning result was featured in the media due its beautiful and unusual interiors, which incorporate fine quality furnishings and fittings and innovative modern design.

These interiors utilise the interesting spatial layout and architecture to the max, ensuring that all design elements work harmoniously together for a sleek and tasteful look that still manages to be packed with character.

Why not see for yourself what all the fuss is about?