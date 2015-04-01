Listed building extension, Bristol

The green roof of the new extension adds a new dimension to the garden of varying levels, and apart from looking great, green roofs also have a number of practical benefits. These organic roofs can help with insulation and sound proofing, and help with drainage, with some green roofs even completely doing away with the need for roof drains. With the construction of any new building, be it an extension or entire new build, the environment and sustainability must always be considered to some degree.

