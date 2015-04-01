Listed building extension, Bristol

Bristol is a city that often goes under the radar, but with one of Britain's highest disposable income growths and lowest unemployment rates, it has recently topped a survey of the most liveable cities in Britain. Clifton is one of Bristol nicest suburbs, and with streets of historic 19th century Georgian terraces such as this, it isn't hard to see why. One such home is this Grade II* listed building, which has been extended on the ground floor by DHV Architects. Being a listed building, the extension needed to adhere to strict guidelines and regulations, whilst still remaining functional and modern. The end result is one of elegance and timeless beauty, perfectly combining old and new in a building whose history needed to be respected.
Much like a lot of Bristol, Clifton is a hilly area, and lends its name to Bristol's most iconic landmark, the Clifton bridge. The slight incline of the street means the terrace homes are slightly sloped, allowing each home to own a front and rear garden separate to its neighbours.
Moving around to the rear garden, we see an unassuming façade with small windows typical of terrace homes. To compensate, DHV chose to construct an extension with access to natural light at the forefront of its design, using floor to ceiling glass panels in steel framed doors as the major design point. Light can also enter through the additional skylight, brightening what was previously a dark and cramped ground floor.
Visually, the new extension appears to be lightweight due to its transparency, in an attempt to minimise the impact on the listed building.
In the morning sun, the beautiful timber floors give off a warm glow throughout the new dining room, which is the ideal place to sit and enjoy a lazy breakfast, catch up on some emails, or read the day's newspaper. With the doors pushed right back, the line between the dining room and the garden is blurred, with an interior dominated by natural materials.
The green roof of the new extension adds a new dimension to the garden of varying levels, and apart from looking great, green roofs also have a number of practical benefits. These organic roofs can help with insulation and sound proofing, and help with drainage, with some green roofs even completely doing away with the need for roof drains. With the construction of any new building, be it an extension or entire new build, the environment and sustainability must always be considered to some degree.
