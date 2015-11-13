Home Trends 2016: What will be big next year

With 2015 closing its circle in less than a month, it is time to examine the trends that will consume the homes of 2016. These new trends will assume a metal personality with a moody interior and symmetrical shapes, as well as making some effort to reconnect with nature. We will slowly abandon the traditions of long and relaxing baths and turn towards efficiency and sustainability. Upcycling and repurposing of all conceivable creations will also continue to gain popularity.

If you are a trend follower or even if you just feel that your home is in need of some updating then take a look of what is going to big in 2016.