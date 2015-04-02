homify 360º: Converted warehouse apartment

The traditional redbrick façade is instantly recognisable as belonging to an old Victorian factory. It has all the key features typical to a commercial property of this period, including the impressive height, numerous symmetrical windows in a uniform style, as well as exterior columns and characterful detailing above the street-facing entrance.

The preservation of these types of buildings means that the heritage of UK cities is preserved for generations to come, and thankfully, these renovation projects are about adapting and respecting the existing architecture, rather than changing it beyond recognition.