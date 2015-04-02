homify 360º: Converted warehouse apartment

There's a big demand for converted warehouse apartments in cities which were once famous for their production industries, such as London, Manchester, and the home city of today's 360º: Belfast. It's easy to see why developers are making the most of these building's potential, creating edgy, modern apartments for young professionals and design-conscious individuals behind the imposing Victorian façades. This project in particular, in which eight apartments were created inside an old Denim factory, embraces the building's rich history and demonstrates a modern take on the industrial style. Belfast interior designers and manufacturers Terry Design worked with London-based property developers to totally transform this commercial building into cutting edge residence which boasts a clean, fresh palette, natural finishes, and simple styling. Let's take a closer look…
The traditional redbrick façade is instantly recognisable as belonging to an old Victorian factory. It has all the key features typical to a commercial property of this period, including the impressive height, numerous symmetrical windows in a uniform style, as well as exterior columns and characterful detailing above the street-facing entrance.
The preservation of these types of buildings means that the heritage of UK cities is preserved for generations to come, and thankfully, these renovation projects are about adapting and respecting the existing architecture, rather than changing it beyond recognition.
The living area is open plan and perfectly proportioned, with a small but practical kitchen area which utilises space to the max. The industrial style kitchen is made from oak and reclaimed timber, which adds warmth to the apartment, and contributes to the overall down-to-earth vibe. A breakfast bar with two modern stools tucked underneath forms a divide between the kitchen and the lounge, and also offers an enjoyable spot to eat breakfast, right next to the large windows.
It's not just the exterior which reflects the industrial past of this unique building: the exposed brick wall and concrete floor are in keeping with the industrial style, and remind us exactly where we are. A hint of Scandinavian style has been introduced through the unpolished timber, white walls, and simple furniture in shades of blue and grey. The cast concrete columns have been retained and painted to create a contrast with the white walls that has a big visual impact. Though the interiors are simple and kept to a minimum, clearly a lot of consideration has been given to each piece to ensure the design flows harmoniously for a seamless, stylish look.
This perspective of the apartment highlights just how bright and airy the interior is, with stunning floor to ceiling patio doors opening out on to a small balcony, and allowing plenty of natural light to infiltrate the living areas. The placement of the furniture, each piece being an original Terry Design product, has been placed in such a way as to maximise the floor space and keep the line of sight uninterrupted, which creates a sense of even more space, and makes the small apartment look neat and ordered.
For a guaranteed good nights sleep, simple white interiors really are the best call. White is known for being soothing and helping to create the feeling of tranquillity, so it makes perfect sense to employ it in a room for relaxation and repose. Teak wardrobes and a chunky bed frame add some texture and depth to the interiors but maintain the simple and minimalist image created in this room. The concrete floor continues from the bedroom from the living areas, ensuring the industrial theme isn't forgotten. We can also catch a glimpse of the bathroom, which is designed to complement the bedroom, but can be closed off behind the sliding panelled door for privacy.