Highlights of the week: Extensions, refurbishments, and home essentials

Where has this year gone? As we break up for school holidays and once again celebrate Easter, who can honestly believe it is already April? We have already seen some amazing projects this year, and this week was no different. All bases of residential architecture were covered this week, from renovations, refurbishments, remodels and new builds. Read on to see which 5 projects topped this weeks list. Happy Easter!
Topping this weeks most favoured homes was this west London renovated terrace by Sophie Nyugen Architects. By removing internal walls and dropping the ground floor slab, the home has been completely transformed. To see the project in full, click here.
Our second most popular home this week was a Victorian townhouse refurbishment, that beautifully extends the rear of the home in Crouch End with a modern twist, whilst still remaining sensitive to the existing building. To see how they did it, click here.
Some say modern new builds are soulless and lack any sort of character, but as you will see from this project from Cuopdeville, this is simply not the case. This modern new build takes full advantage of the blank canvas of the huge site, creating a light-filled home with a well designed spatial layout. To take the tour, click here.
Moving away from individual projects for a moment, also proving popular this week was our article on 6 essential features for the perfect home. From a grand entrance to give a good first impression, to an essential dining area for family dining and entertaining, how many of these essentials do you have in your home?
Rounding out this weeks highlights of the week is another contemporary new build in the increasingly popular area of Dulwich in south London. Constructed for £325,000 and later valued at £750,000, the home is an inviting and calming oasis away from the busy streets of London.