A Place in the Sun Shines Again

Suvereto is a picturesque town located in Tuscany, and today we're invited to find out how one of its beautiful old buildings has been renovated and given a new lease of life. With meadows on the horizons, stately trees on every side of the property, and only a few neighbours, this is a truly stunning location.

It's here that you find the old farmhouse, comprised of two floors of 450 square metres which, after housing three generations over several decades, were desperately in need of some TLC. Experts from MC2 Architettura were commissioned to carry out the rehabilitation of this property in an effort to harmonise the internal and external aspects, and create a practical and vibrant space for modern living.

The result has managed to reflect the history of its previous occupants, from grandparents to grandchildren, looks to the future, but without losing sight of the past.

Here is the visual story of the restoration…