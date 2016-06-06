The A-List Ground Floor Extension

Muswell Hill in North London is a bustling, leafy suburb that's popular with families and celebrities alike. It has a busy broadway, access to plenty of green space in Alexandra Park, whilst the hill itself offers views over the city and the east, including Olympic Park.

With so many A-listers choosing to live here, it's no surprise you will find some lavish and highly desirable homes. One such example is this family's home, where the owners have decided to make use of their large property and extend the house to allow more space for their growing children. Completed by Caseyfierro Architects, the new addition adds extra space for dining and a separate living area for the eldest son.

Let's take a closer look!