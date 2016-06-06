The A-List Ground Floor Extension

Muswell Hill in North London is a bustling, leafy suburb that's popular with families and celebrities alike. It has a busy broadway, access to plenty of green space in Alexandra Park, whilst the hill itself offers views over the city and the east, including Olympic Park.
With so many A-listers choosing to live here, it's no surprise you will find some lavish and highly desirable homes. One such example is this family's home, where the owners have decided to make use of their large property and extend the house to allow more space for their growing children. Completed by Caseyfierro Architects, the new addition adds extra space for dining and a separate living area for the eldest son.
Let's take a closer look!
The main focus of the design brief was to bring the garden into the house and create a strong connection between the two. With careful consideration of the varying ground levels, and using glass as the dominant material of the design, you can see this was achieved.
The transparent design gives a lightweight dimension to the glass and steel extension, allowing the family to enjoy their garden all year round.
Light floods the space from morning to night, aided by the skylight in the roof. A connection to the garden can also be felt, with natural timber materials used for the flooring and dining table.
Moving through the door on the right hand side of the previous image and you enter the new separate living area. This space is also accessible through its own entrance, allowing the occupants to come home without disturbing those in the rest of the house.
Where glass has not been used, white is the colour of choice so not to detract from the views of the lush garden outside. Here we see a window that is at ground level to the garden, which serves as another interesting design point for the project.
By removing the existing garage, the home was able to be extended without compromising on garden space and bringing the two spaces closer together.
Drawing influence from Japanese Zen garden principles, the landscaping surrounding the extension is calming and minimal, using gravel and a single Japanese maple in the design, which are two staples of Japanese gardens.
Finally we see a view of the new extension from where the dining table once sat. You can see how the kitchen and dining area was tight and just how much more space is now on offer.
A clear distinction between the existing space and new rooms is now evident and black cabinetry and tiles in the kitchen are contrasted by the views outside and complementary timber of the new space.
