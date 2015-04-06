homify 360°: Victorian roof extension in Surrey

Property in Surrey is undoubtedly some of England's most sought-after. The county in the south of England is littered with charming Edwardian and Victorian era homes, all with the characteristics of typical British homes. Their façades of red brick, white window frames, bay windows and garden hedge fencing, are what make up the idyllic suburban home. Any extension made to a home of this nature must be respectful to these traditional details,and not interfere with the current streetscape. A project that has adhered to this requirement whilst still greatly increasing the floorspace, is this home which has been extended up, rather than out. How could an extension skywards possible refrain from interfering with the existing look and feel of the street, you may ask?

As their name suggests, A1 Lofts and Extensions are specialists in extending this particularly unique part of the home, and have come up trumps in the loft extension and conversion of this Victorian detached house. By adding a side dormer to both sides of the home, painted in an inconspicuous tone of grey, a new open plan twin bedroom and lounge area now sits proud on the upper level.