homify 360°: Victorian roof extension in Surrey

Property in Surrey is undoubtedly some of England's most sought-after. The county in the south of England is littered with charming Edwardian and Victorian era homes, all with the characteristics of typical British homes. Their façades of red brick, white window frames, bay windows and garden hedge fencing, are what make up the idyllic suburban home. Any extension made to a home of this nature must be respectful to these traditional details,and not interfere with the current streetscape. A project that has adhered to this requirement whilst still greatly increasing the floorspace, is this home which has been extended up, rather than out. How could an extension skywards possible refrain from interfering with the existing look and feel of the street, you may ask?
As their name suggests, A1 Lofts and Extensions are specialists in extending this particularly unique part of the home, and have come up trumps in the loft extension and conversion of this Victorian detached house. By adding a side dormer to both sides of the home, painted in an inconspicuous tone of grey, a new open plan twin bedroom and lounge area now sits proud on the upper level.
At a glance, the home looks very typical of the era, looking almost like a carbon copy of the neighbouring house. However, upon further inspection, you will notice the grey extension sitting almost camouflaged to the rear of the property. This positioning in the home was the key to keep the existing streetscape looking traditional and uniform.
Moving around the the rear garden, we are offered a totally different perspective, and get more of a feel for how much space has been added to the floor plan. In the coming years, it would be interesting to see if the rear of this house would remain the same, or whether extra extensions will be made to the ground floor or first level?
And here it is, the inside view of the new loft extension and conversion. Dormers have been added to both sides to compensate for the steep pitch of the roof and allow for more headroom, and for a more box-shaped space. The pitch of the roof has been retained at the rear of the extension, allowing for the two single beds to be recessed in the walls. Timber flooring, as well as the white and brown furnishings are highlighted by the pops of apple green in the small decorative elements that enhance the fresh and clean feeling white and timber already create.
Timber sash windows have been chosen for the extension, to keep the windows uniform to the rest of the house. We love the finer details that give the room its own subtle character, especially the London underground wall hanging, grass-like floor rug, and a door with an angled corner to match the pitch of the existing roof.
To keep the interior consistent, the first floor bedroom and en-suite were also updated. With the loft extension and refurbished interiors, you can imagine the resale price has skyrocketed, especially in the property market we are currently experiencing.
Here we see the new ensuite, that also adopts the colour scheme of the upstairs. Warming tones of brown constrast the bright whites; two complementary colours perfect for any bathroom. Here we see recessed shelving implemented, currently a popular and practical trend in modern bathroom design.
