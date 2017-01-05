10 tricks to save you money when building a house

If your dream is to own your very own house, then you are certainly not alone – many many people worldwide imagine the day when they can stop paying rent and start paying off the bond for their very own ‘happily ever after’ abode. However, with the sweet comes the sour, for when it comes to building your dream home from scratch, a big budget is required (and missing) in most cases.
But as this is homify, we are ripe and ready with a few plans to help you achieve a beautiful end result. Thus, if you want to kick off your shoes in your very own home without having to rob a bank to do so, then scroll ahead to see how you can save some money in the process…
Structural parts cost money, which means some careful planning and budgeting on your part before so much as a brick is laid.
How much cement will be required? Can you get away with reusing the timber on the front porch for the back garden fencing, for example?
Flexibility is key, especially if you have a family that might grow in the future. And we’re not just referring to the pitter patter of little feet – what if your parents or the in-laws retire under your roof one day?
Plan in advance to accommodate possible expansions for the future (whether it’s for a guest bedroom, a garden cottage or a garage).
Don’t be blinded by flashy materials just because of their dazzling quality.
Sometimes the classics are the best options – brick, for example, can always be relied on to be a strong and resilient building material. And you can definitely acquire a good quality without having to break the bank.
We’re not suggesting that you build an entire house yourself, but you can definitely save some money by pitching in with certain tasks, even if it’s something simple like painting the window railings, nailing in the deck panels, or constructing the garden fence.
Why opt for something that needs to be replaced every two or three years when you can pick a permanent option right now? When it comes to insulation, remember that your roof’s foundation must be covered with a special waterproof-paint (that will only require the occasional touch-up in future).
For walls, opt for fibreglass or polystyrene (depending on the climate and region where you elect to build your house). Be sure to compare different products’ prices and never be bullied into accepting the first product on offer to you.
Time is money; thus, plan each building activity to ensure that no money goes to waste. Contractors need to stick to plans and deadlines, whether it’s erecting a wall or putting in glass panes for windows. This is where a signed contract becomes invaluable.
You don’t want to be spending a fortune on hotel accommodation while the architect is taking his sweet time on your house, do you?
Make sure that the base structure of your new house is built from a very sturdy and resistant material, such as reinforced concrete cast in a series of frames and monolithic slabs, or frames and enclosures of heavy-gauge steel.
Although this might push the price up in the beginning, it will be worth it in the long run.
Leave open spaces where possible, and only insert doors when privacy is essential, such as bathrooms or bedrooms. This will save a lot more money than you think.
Besides, haven’t you heard that the open-plan layout is a hot trend right now?
Certain design styles, like the industrial style, prides itself on showing off surfaces and elements that others tend to cover up, such as piping, wiring, ceiling beams and brick walls. This can also be a great way to save on materials.
However, ensure the finished result looks stylish and complements your design, and doesn’t flaunt an ‘unfinished’ look.
When choosing the prettifying touches or fixtures at the end, be careful what you pick out. Of course you want good quality and top-notch performance from everything in your home, but some brands are high-priced just for the sake of it.
Shop around for other coatings and light fixtures that also promise quality but won’t blow your budget out of the water. And also ensure that what you pick out is actually what you want, otherwise you’ll just spend more money sooner or later replacing it.
