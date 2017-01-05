​The home of unlimited creativity

Whether you pick out a professional interior designer/decorator to blow some life into your home or tackle those interiors as a DIY project, a firm dose of creativity is required if you want the end result to be stylish and beautiful. Fortunately, the piece on show here on homify 360° today has no qualms about being labelled bland or boring, for Portuguese design firm Prego Sem Estopa took their passion for colours and patterns and flaunted it just about everywhere.

The end result? An absolute masterpiece that is vividly beautiful and aesthetically pleasing to the eye.

See for yourself to catch some colourful tips…