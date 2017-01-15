​Easy ways to make your home the envy of your friends

We all want to live in beautiful spaces, right? A striking living room, an eye-catching kitchen, and a garden to die for… don’t these sound so nice? Part of the appeal of having a beautiful home is watching other people react to it, especially when inviting guests into your house. And we all know what a big difference a little paint, some wallpaper, and a few scatter cushions (among other elements) can make to a home and how it’s perceived.

So then, in the quest to turn your friends green with envy, what are your choices when it comes to sprucing up your home? Since this is homify, we are ready with quite a few tips and tricks to turn your spaces into beautiful ones without making it seem like you’re trying too hard – thus, scroll on to see what your options are…