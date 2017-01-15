​Easy ways to make your home the envy of your friends

We all want to live in beautiful spaces, right? A striking living room, an eye-catching kitchen, and a garden to die for… don’t these sound so nice? Part of the appeal of having a beautiful home is watching other people react to it, especially when inviting guests into your house. And we all know what a big difference a little paint, some wallpaper, and a few scatter cushions (among other elements) can make to a home and how it’s perceived.
So then, in the quest to turn your friends green with envy, what are your choices when it comes to sprucing up your home? Since this is homify, we are ready with quite a few tips and tricks to turn your spaces into beautiful ones without making it seem like you’re trying too hard – thus, scroll on to see what your options are…
Forget the bucket of paint and opt for a full-on dream image that can show off your style and personality via your wall(s). With PIXERS’ fantastic range of wall mural designs (including moisture-resistant options for kitchens and bathrooms), your walls can be so much more than mere room dividers.
But why stop at one wall? Let your room flaunt a theme by having each wall show off a striking design, whether it’s nature imagery, colourful patterns or geometric designs. Or upload your own unique design to PIXERS’ website, print it to your desired size, let it adorn your walls of choice and enjoy watching your visitors stop dead in their tracks.
We love homes that have character, but showing off framed photos of family and pets aren’t your only options (thank goodness).
Along with adorning your walls (and other flat surfaces like fridges, tables and doors), PIXERS also affords you the opportunity to showcase striking wall art that can go perfectly with your newly decorated walls. From framed pictures to canvas prints and posters, their range of personalised pictures (as well as the option to supply and print your own) will ensure your interiors are the talk of the town (or, the very least, your group of friends).
homify hint: For the best results, hang artwork at eye level. If the art is hung too low or too high, your room might look off-balance and disorganised.
Your choice of colour is imperative when it comes to… well, anything, really. But even more so in a space where you’ll be socialising with friends.
Consult colour charts to familiarise yourself with tones that work well together, colours that clash and those that contrast (there is a difference). The correct combination of tones is sure to make your home look like it was designed by a top-notch interior designer.
Those scatter cushions aren’t only there for when you need a nap – they are just as important as your window treatment and rugs in displaying visual beauty.
Opt for colours (remember contrast), patterns or themes (flowers, nautical, geometric designs, etc.) that will jump out and grab attention (for example, a bright red cushion in chevron pattern on a neutral grey couch will never go unnoticed).
A new year means a new you – and a new space to entertain your friends. And most of us know what a liberating feeling it can be to de-clutter a house. Besides, do you really think your friends want to flee from their cluttered homes just to enter your cluttered spaces?
Get into the mood of giving away things which you have not been using for some time. You might be surprised at how bigger your home can look with the extra space.
Having plants and flowers in a home gives a sense of life and vibrancy, regardless of whether you’re living in an apartment or a five-bedroom home.
Thus, treat your house to some potted house plants that complement your interiors, and watch your friends turn the same shade of green.
Faced with a rather tiny room that you wish could be bigger? Well, adding a mirror (or two) will add visual space, creating the illusion of a bigger room.
Plus, just imagine the look on your friends’ faces as they enter your living room and see the natural lighting bouncing around the room from mirror to mirror.
homify hint: Avoid placing mirrors opposite each other – this will result in a funhouse-type look, which is not stylish at all.
Want to hear the words “I love your new kitchen” from your friends? Don’t break the bank with a renovation – simply opt for some new cabinet doors.
Try to use glass doors as opposed to traditional wood in order to make your kitchen look bigger and brighter. Or simply treat those doors to a new coat of paint in a daring colour.
Slip covers are certainly nothing to scoff at – and they are the perfect ‘plan B’ for when you want your friends to think that your living room was treated to new sofas.
In addition to adding new colour and pattern to your space, slip covers also allow you to have a sophisticated look without constantly worrying about people dirtying or spilling on your furniture (especially if you have little ones running around your house).
Want to impress your friends even more? Organise 60% of those books on your bookcase or shelves vertically and 40% horizontally. This creates balance yet spontaneity (and shows off the back of the bookshelf if it’s lined with a decorative fabric).
Stack horizontal books lower than vertical ones. If the vertical books are 30 cm tall, place three to four books horizontally up to about 10 cm high.
Add a green plant or framed photo here and there for interest, but rather avoid flowers, which can look cluttered and distracting.
