​This old-fashioned home gets modern!

Our regular readers here on homify will know just how much we love a good home renovation project. Give us a run-down room or home with mountains of dust and outdated fixtures, and we’ll quickly show you how the professionals in charge transform it into a dream space.
Today’s ‘before and after’ piece is certainly no exception. This home started out like so many others before it: old-fashioned and cluttered, with no unifying theme or trace of potential. But the experts over at Roha Design saw through the unsightliness. They envisioned a minimalist home, strikingly modern and trendy, and they had the perfect plan on how to go about making that vision a reality.
Let’s see how they reached their stylish end results, shall we?
We start at the heart of any home – the kitchen.
However, this heart clearly had a very weak beat, with no style or beauty visible anywhere. And the harsh glow of the halogen light doesn’t do anything to make the clutter or sickening yellow hues look any better.
It’s one thing for a room to have a vintage look, but it’s something else if the room looks old and outdated. Although this living room shows some thematic coherence in the wooden frame and ceiling features, it’s just not that effective.
And we won’t even go into detail about the awkward unrelated light fixtures and ragged curtains…
Clutter, gloominess, and furniture pieces that are horribly outdated.
Can we please see some modern beauty now?
Wow and wow again! The experts in charge have completely re-imagined this space and the results are spectacular! We barely even noticed that there was a little sunroom in the ‘before’ pictures of the living room, yet here it is flaunted in all its glory.
Thanks to the new colour scheme and materials, this space is now cool and airy, exhibiting fantastic views of the outside spaces and enjoying a modern vibe.
And what else makes the room appear bigger and better? The minimalist approach to furnishings, focusing only on the necessities. Bravo!
The wonderful minimalist approach extends throughout the house, transforming the musty old family home into a glamorous modern apartment.
For the bedroom’s new look, the curtains have been replaced with sleek white blinds. In addition, the colour scheme shows off a serene style in creamy tones, while a thunderstorm-grey colour adds some drama via the bed’s linen.
And just take a look at those ceiling downlighters, sparkling their approval with modern beauty so jovially.
Now this is a kitchen we can really see ourselves in! After all, if your cooking space isn’t inviting and beautiful, how are you ever going to want to spend time in it?
This contemporary design, in keeping with the rest of the house, is smooth and simple, and we love the striking black-and-white colour palette.
All in all, a transformation that truly made this old abode soar to new and modern heights – and another beautiful reminder that there really is no limit to what our selection of magnificent professionals can accomplish here on homify!
