​This old-fashioned home gets modern!

Our regular readers here on homify will know just how much we love a good home renovation project. Give us a run-down room or home with mountains of dust and outdated fixtures, and we’ll quickly show you how the professionals in charge transform it into a dream space.

Today’s ‘before and after’ piece is certainly no exception. This home started out like so many others before it: old-fashioned and cluttered, with no unifying theme or trace of potential. But the experts over at Roha Design saw through the unsightliness. They envisioned a minimalist home, strikingly modern and trendy, and they had the perfect plan on how to go about making that vision a reality.

Let’s see how they reached their stylish end results, shall we?