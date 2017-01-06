​A super low-budget family house

From east to west, and north to south—no matter where that spacious family home, grandiose mansion or cute little garden cottage is located, homify 360° will track it down and display it for your viewing pleasure.

Today’s discovery transports us to Białystok, the largest city in north-eastern Poland. Here is where architectural geniuses Domy are showing us how far their passion for structural beauty (and comfort) stretches by presenting a simple yet modern little house, ideal for the average four-person family.

This 136 m² residence is laid out in a straightforward form for easy living, yet presents sufficient space and modern design that is sure to strike a chord with the modern-conscious.