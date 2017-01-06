​A super low-budget family house

From east to west, and north to south—no matter where that spacious family home, grandiose mansion or cute little garden cottage is located, homify 360° will track it down and display it for your viewing pleasure.
Today’s discovery transports us to Białystok, the largest city in north-eastern Poland. Here is where architectural geniuses Domy are showing us how far their passion for structural beauty (and comfort) stretches by presenting a simple yet modern little house, ideal for the average four-person family.
This 136 m² residence is laid out in a straightforward form for easy living, yet presents sufficient space and modern design that is sure to strike a chord with the modern-conscious.
If only every home could have such a cheery front side! We can just imagine adding in a white-picket fence to complete this picture-perfect scene, plus maybe some children and a dog playing in the front garden.
But back to the house: select patches of stone and wooden panelling add some modern style to the façade, while beautifully working the neutral colours.
An eye-catching dormer window protrudes proudly from the grey tiled roof, telling us that either there’s a second floor, or that the house has a high-rise ceiling (spoiler alert: it’s the former).
The same cheeriness of the front side gets transported to the rear area, only this time a decent dose of R&R is added into the mix. Here the wooden section from the front gets promoted into a stunning pergola and deck, which makes it a sunny little relaxation spot.
And no need to worry about the interiors being gloomy, for we can see that windows and glass doors have been added into every side of the house (as well as a modest little skylight) to usher in some friendly sunshine.
Let’s quickly cut through the back sliding door and into the house, where we can get a scope of the living room. Chic furniture in a delicious chocolate-brown colour adorns the space, inviting us to have a sit-down with some good company.
The way the furniture has been arranged makes it clear that the emphasis of this space is on conversation – notice how the sofas and chairs are grouped together to make socialising easy. Also, the elements have been arranged in such a way that one must walk around, not through, the area.
A stunning rug in beige blocks injects some more hues and pattern into the conversation area, while a dazzling modern fireplace is ready to heat up any social event to be enjoyed here.
Yes, an open-plan layout! This beautifully maximises the floor space to full potential and makes for a more flowing movement between the different zones. And thanks to the windows and glass doors, space is enhanced even more, with the wooden frames playing nicely into the neutral colour scheme.
It doesn’t take a genius to determine that this area is the social hotspot of the house, with the living room, dining area, and kitchen situated close to each other for social ease and improved merriment.
And don’t you just love that deluxe wooden floor in a tranquil beach-sand hue? It forms the perfect flooring companion, regardless of furniture style or colour.
Thanks to the wooden surfaces and the sublime conjunction of colours, this interior layout enjoys a nature vibe. Behold that beautiful combination of browns and beiges adorning the one wall, and how it flows with the light fern-green dining chairs.
A soft white table completes the dining spot, but we can’t overlook the modern lighting fixture dangling from the ceiling, which will perfectly illuminate those hearty conversations that are sure to join each family meal.
We close off our little tour with a view of all three rooms sharing this beautiful open-plan layout. Coal-toned marble countertops offer up preparation space for cooking, and offsets beautifully with the whites and browns that dominate the room(s). A modern refrigerator (complete with ice dispenser) is inserted into a niche in the one wall, managing to conjure up more legroom for the kitchen.
In addition to these rooms, the house also offers up three bedrooms, a bathroom and a dressing room, as well as an extra room that can be used as a guest room or an office.
Notice how warm, friendly sunshine streams in through the glass. We're sure it’s only a matter of time before friends stream in through the door to further adorn this modern little space with laughter and merriment.
