This family's urban garden is the pride of the street

The sad truth is that not all of us are privy to a garden. But every cloud has a stylish lining, because it is also true that you do not require hectares of ground in order to enjoy a fresh and come-alive space at home.

Today’s discovery here on homify 360° proves that to us, for we are taking a glimpse at a residential front- and back garden (modest in size) located in the London suburb of Walthamstow. Created by the green-finger experts over at Tom Massey Landscape & Garden Design, this creation shows us how beautifully lush (and dreamy) a small garden area can become thanks to the right design and materials (and plants, of course).

Let’s take a look…