This family's urban garden is the pride of the street

The sad truth is that not all of us are privy to a garden. But every cloud has a stylish lining, because it is also true that you do not require hectares of ground in order to enjoy a fresh and come-alive space at home.
Today’s discovery here on homify 360° proves that to us, for we are taking a glimpse at a residential front- and back garden (modest in size) located in the London suburb of Walthamstow. Created by the green-finger experts over at Tom Massey Landscape & Garden Design, this creation shows us how beautifully lush (and dreamy) a small garden area can become thanks to the right design and materials (and plants, of course).
Let’s take a look…
Let’s immediately cut to the fun part: the area where we can have a comfortable seat with a mouth-watering meal and a glass of wine. That area is right here in the back garden, which slopes away from the house. That is why a retaining wall had to be designed into the garden layout in order to create a level dining terrace.
The materials up for the job? Schellevis anthracite for the paving, and western red cedar for the wooden floating bench and table. Notice how the neutral tones combine with the lush greens of the garden, conjuring up a space that seems so serene and very inviting.
Slatted timber boundary screens along the sides provide privacy whilst allowing light to seep into the space.
The western red cedar makes a comeback at the very back of the garden in the form of a deck, where a plush little lounging spot invites us for a relaxing sit-down. This L-shaped sofa lends a very modern look to this outdoor area, presenting the right amount of beauty and comfort for when it’s time to socialise with the friends outdoors, or just get lost in a good book while enjoying the fresh air.
For finishing touches, a mature apple tree adds some shade and visual interest, alongside the lush collection of plants and flowers framing the seating/lounging area.
They say the devil is in the details, which is why careful consideration went into the type of plants and flowers planted in this garden.
Anemone x hybrida 'Honorine Jobert' (commonly known as the windflower or Japanese anemone) is one of the florals decorating this exquisite garden. Its white tones add to the serene feel, and the surrounding fences (and huge neighbouring apple tree) means that it gets sufficient protection from winds.
We couldn’t conclude this tour without having a quick look at the front garden – after all, this part was also designed by our expert professionals. Although this area does not present the same lavishness as the back garden (which would have been just too impractical), it does have a lush feeling to it.
The beautiful combination of plants and flowers, as well as the contrasting cool- and warm colours, immediately draws attention, neatly framing the front of the house while providing a bit of natural beauty for the sidewalk.
