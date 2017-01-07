A sad to sizzling kitchen renovation

Who doesn’t love to rummage around in the kitchen and pretend that they’re the latest and greatest contestant on Master Chef or Come Dine With Me? Well, to be a winning chef you need some winning ingredients, and a functional and stylish kitchen is definitely a requirement!

Unfortunately, a lot of kitchens present a few issues that are bound to make that winning recipe fall flat. Sometimes it’s a lack of storage space, and other times the cluttered chaos or a dimly lit workbench is to blame. The fact remains: whatever the problem might be, and however big or small the space, a kitchen can be quite difficult to get right.

But fear not, for cabinet specialists Boss Kitchens are in charge of today’s makeover challenge. After being presented with a lacklustre space, their creative minds took control of the situation, allowing them to add in plenty of cupboards, drawers, benches, upgraded appliances, and even an oh-so practical pantry.

Want to see the makeover magic? Scroll right ahead…