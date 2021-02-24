​What do I need to know before building a garden room?

Extra garden space is always a nice-to-have, but not all of us plan to fill up that legroom with prize-winning daffodils or a water feature. Some people are most interested in how to build a garden room, which is a most versatile option as it can be used for just about anything from a tool shed and a guest bedroom to an art studio or a home gym.

Garden buildings (also called ‘garden rooms’) are usually fully insulated and double glazed, making them a comfortable and practical option to be used all year round. What’s more, when it comes to building your own garden room, a multitude of different styles and sizes are available, meaning you are bound to find the perfect little structure for your garden size.

But before you start dreaming up what type of wine you’ll be enjoying in your new DIY garden room, scroll ahead to read up on some steps to take first.



