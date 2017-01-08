​10 Feng Shui Designed Home Inspirations

Most of us have heard of Feng Shui, but just in case your memory’s a bit rusty, here’s a quick rehash.

Feng Shui (pronounced feng shway ) is an ancient Chinese philosophical technique which focuses on the idea that the placement of objects within your surroundings affects your personal energy flow. And since your personal energy flow influences how you think and act, which results in how well you perform and succeed, this places a significant importance on the arrangement of your personal belongings.

And yes, we are one step ahead of you – apparently the precise placement of objects in and around your home can attract (and also chase off) some beneficial rewards, such as wealth and prosperity.

So, with some visual representation and for your inspiration, let’s take a look at 10 homes that all harvest the positive power of Feng Shui.