10 new practical ways to create your unique bathroom

If you regularly look at beautiful bathrooms and think yours could stand a little modernising or improving, then this is the article for you.
We don't want to see you standing by while your boring bathroom brings you down, so we've taken a look at some of the most beautiful spaces out there (all created by brilliant bathroom designers) in a bid to suggest some easy ways you can add a little personality, style and fun to your room.
You'll love all of these suggestions and be spoilt for choice so, if you're ready to be drenched in inspiration…
We don't just mean using natural materials, though that is a great place to start.
Adding an extra window to a bathroom design and letting the outdoors in will totally change the look and feel of your space. Combine that with some slate wall tiles, natural wood and minimalist design and you'll have something really unique and beautiful.
We all know there are some rules about which colours work together and what materials complement each other, but these aren't set in stone and you can play around as much as you like.
On paper, gloss wood with black surrounds and grey textured walls shouldn't work, but just look at them in action!
Glass will never date or go out of style because it's so classic, understated and gorgeous. Used as a shower surround, it creates a private sphere without blocking all the natural light out or looking too bulky.
Make it as frameless as possible and it will almost disappear before your eyes!
Bathrooms don't have to be a space you rush into and try to spend as little time in as possible. Given the opportunity, wouldn't you love to relax and luxuriate in your very own home spa?
Well, that's what your bathroom could be if you take the time to include some luxury touches! White pebbles are the perfect place to start.
Who said you can't have amazing art in your bathroom? Whoever did was seriously wrong, as it makes your space stand out, not only showing off your decorating prowess, but also your personality.
How many people do you know that have an art gallery in their toilet?
Floral might seem like an old-fashioned décor choice but they are back in a huge way!
Soft, almost watercolour-esque variations, as seen here, are taking off in terms of popularity and we can't think of a nicer or prettier theme for a modern bathroom with a difference.
Every room in your home has lighting but how you choose to play with it can alter the perception of a space.
In a bathroom, people will expect dazzling white ceiling lights that fill the space with a vibrant and clean feel, but how about mixing things up? What about an illuminated vanity unit? You don't see many of those!
If you like to stick to classic themes, you can't go wrong with an all-white bathroom, but you can give things some extra pizzazz by playing with textures.
Faceted tiles are big news right now and add such a tactile element to a white bathroom.
Why have a shower for one when you can create a cubicle big enough for two? Talk about saving time in the morning, adding a sociable element to your day and shocking visitors with your incredible design skills!
Finish in marble for extra glam points and how about treating yourself to some gold hardware?
Colour blocking is a fantastic way to experiment with vivid shades without having to commit too much wall space to them.
We have to say we're in love with using this technique in the bathroom. It makes a functional space so much more unique and really lets you see what works and what doesn't!
